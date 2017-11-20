What species in the Adirondacks are endangered?

By Noelle Connors

In September, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service denied a petition to put the Bicknell’s thrush on the federal list of endangered species. The Bicknell’s is a medium-size (6-7.5 inches) thrush—brown on the back with a white, spotted underside—that dwells in dense balsam-fir forests in high elevations in the Adirondacks.

New York State designated the Bicknell’s as a species of special concern because of its small population and limited habitat.

“Special concern” is the least protective of three designations for the state’s wildlife that face some sort of threat. The other designations are “endangered” (most protective) and “threatened.”

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) maintains the list. Following is a primer on other wildlife in trouble in the Adirondack Park.

Endangered species

DEC’s website says species are labeled as endangered if they are “native species in imminent danger of extirpation or extinction in New York State.” Of the fifty-three species that the department has identified as endangered, only eight live in the Adirondacks:

Of these eight species, only the Indiana bat is on the federal list of endangered species. Daniel Rosenblatt, a DEC biologist, said the bat and the spruce grouse are the most endangered species in the Adirondacks.

Threatened species

DEC designates as threatened “any native species likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future in New York State.” DEC has identified thirty-six species as threatened. Nine of them are found in the Adirondacks.

Species of special concern

DEC defines species of special concern as “any native species for which a welfare concern or risk of endangerment has been documented in New York State.” Of the fifty-eight species identified by DEC as of special concern, twenty-seven are found in the Adirondack Park, including insects, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

Other avian species of special concern in the Adirondacks include the grasshopper sparrow, vesper sparrow, golden-winged warbler, horned lark, red-headed woodpecker, whip-poor-will, common nighthawk, red-shouldered hawk, northern goshawk, cooper’s hawk, sharp-shinned hawk and American bittern. Reptiles and amphibians on the list include the wood turtle, eastern box turtle, and Jefferson salamander. Insects on the list are the extra-striped snaketail, common sanddragon, and pygmy snaketail.

The New York State list of endangered and threatened species complements the federal list. That is, all species on the federal list are on the state list. State law protects species on the list. Among other things, it is illegal to kill them. The state also takes steps to re-establish populations. For example, DEC is working with landowners and other scientists to reintroduce spruce grouse to the northwestern Adirondacks. The department is also stocking round whitefish in ponds.

Daniel Rosenblatt, a DEC wildlife biologist, noted that many species are in trouble as a result of human activity and thus we have a responsibility to help them recover. It’s also in our interest.

“When we see a species declining toward the extirpation, the underlying cause is frequently something of significant concern to people, even if we don’t realize it at the time,” he said. “Raptors [such as eagles and , peregrine falcons] declined largely due to the side effects of pesticides such as DDT. In part, the link made between pesticides and reproductive impacts in eagles led to the reduction or removal of compounds from the environment that also have long-term negative impacts on people. Ultimately, when we protect endangered species we are protecting ourselves and our future in the long run.”