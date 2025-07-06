Adirondack residents work to preserve dark skies

New bill aims to reduce light pollution across New York state

By Holly Riddle

The Adirondacks’ dark night skies attract travelers seeking stargazing and similar astrotourism experiences, and locals cherish the region’s nighttime beauty. It’s one of only a handful of places on the East Coast to boast a low Bortle Scale rating (the Bortle Scale measures light pollution from Class 1 to 9, with remote areas of the Adirondack Park ranking a Class 2). However, over the decades, locals note an increase in light pollution that some find concerning.

Light pollution has long been a topic of conversation (and contention) in the Adirondacks. In 2014, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Dark Skies Bill into law, which placed parameters around new state-purchased lighting fixtures, with the aim of reducing light pollution that might negatively impact wildlife. A handful of communities have taken matters into their own hands on a local level. Several years ago, the Lake Placid-North Elba Community Development Commission created a Dark Sky Committee. Communities such as Schroon Lake and Tupper Lake have developed dark sky initiatives.

Using the Zenith sky brightness scale, the greatest light pollution shows up as yellow and red. Blue, purple and transparent areas have very little light or no pollution. Map graphic by Adirondack Research (ADKRES.ORG), using data from lightpollutionmap.info

“[The issue] is gaining steam and support,” said Justin Levine, senior communications specialist at the Adirondack Council. “We’ve seen people from across the Adirondacks and across New York state interested in this.”

Upcoming dark skies legislation

Currently, the Adirondack Council is working on a draft bill called the Dark Skies Protection Act, and building public support for the bill via a petition, before introducing it into state legislature. According to Levine, the act would require fairly basic modifications to outdoor lighting across the state — using dimmer bulbs and overhead lighting shields, for example.

“The bill is pretty common sense. There’s no real downside to it. People want lights on likely because they feel it’s a safety issue, but studies have shown that just having a light on all the time doesn’t actually reduce crime. It doesn’t reduce traffic accidents. There are ways to maintain our safety and our peace of mind while still helping to protect the environment,” said Levine.

The process of turning a bill into law, though, is a long one. Levine expects the Dark Skies Protection Act may be introduced in the 2026 legislative session.

“People aren’t [increasing light pollution] deliberately,” she said. “It’s a matter of people not being educated about it. They don’t realize it, and it’s happening one lightbulb at a time.”

Residents take action against light pollution

In the meantime, some concerned Adirondack residents are taking matters into their own hands. Joy Koch created the ADK Dark Skies Facebook page over a year ago, after permanently relocating to Schroon Lake following more than 50 years of visiting the town on vacation.

“When we moved up here, I was surprised by the amount of light given off by the town. I was astounded at how bright the lights were,” she recalled. “I ended up going to town meetings and I started to complain about the boathouse light, which was shining out over the lake, two miles away, into my living room.”

Ever since, Koch has been on a personal quest to make Schroon Lake “dark sky-friendly” and to bring awareness to the people of the Adirondacks regarding just how much light pollution has increased over the decades. From town meetings to farmers market, Koch shows up with educational materials and a voice for dark skies. Thanks largely to Koch’s efforts, Schroon Lake adopted a comprehensive plan earlier this year that included a dark sky initiative.

Dark skies attract visitors, too

The reported benefits of reducing light pollution are expansive. Light pollution negatively impacts nocturnal animals, pollinators, waterways, human circadian rhythms and mental health — not to mention, what might matter most to some, tourism dollars.

It’s a point that Seth McGowan, president of the Adirondack Sky Center, made when discussing International Dark Sky Association designations. McGowan has headed up Tupper Lake’s push for Dark Sky designation and his eventual goal is to expand that designation to the entire Adirondack Park. The application process, though, is slow and meticulous, with a large number of requirements in order to meet the International Dark Sky Association’s standards.

“To have that designation — it’s like the Michelin guide. It brings people to the area. If it’s like any other area with Dark Sky designation, tourism will increase for the Adirondacks and hopefully it will start in Tupper Lake,” he said.

“When you look at a light pollution map of New York state, the Adirondacks is so obvious. It’s just this dark circle. However, if you’re looking out at the entire United States, it’s very hard to see, because a lot of the western part of the country is very dark already, without light pollution,” he added. “[Dark Sky designation] brings the Adirondacks into focus…but we don’t have that ever-important endorsement from the Dark Sky Association. Once that happens, the benefits to tourism and economic development will be obvious.”

Photo at top: A view of the Milky Way in the northern Adirondacks.