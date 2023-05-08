Sounding the bat alarm

A northern long-eared bat. Photo courtesy of Danielle O’Dell

Report: White-nose syndrome has wiped out New York and Adirondack bat populations

By Mike Lynch

A new report is sounding the alarm about the state of North American bats, whose Adirondack populations have been diminished by white-nose syndrome.

“State of the Bats,” published in April by the North American Bat Conservation Alliance, says that 52% of bats across the continent are at risk of severe population decline.

Nationwide, the top threats to bats also include climate change, habitat loss and wind turbines.

In New York, several species of bats have faced steep declines because of white-nose syndrome. The disease caused by an invasive fungus that causes the animals to starve to death in the winter. It was discovered in caves near Albany in 2007.

One of those species most impacted by the disease is the northern long-eared bat. In 2005, the long-eared bat was the third most common in New York with a population estimate of 500,000 or more, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Since then, its population has been reduced by about 99% in New York and the Northeast due mainly to white-nose syndrome, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation bat expert Samantha Hoff.

The northern long-eared bat, previously considered threatened, started receiving protections as a state and federally endangered species March 31. It is illegal to harm or kill endangered species and special habitat protections are in place. In general, Hoff said, the state’s protections for bats mirror federal ones, and in some cases have been stricter.

Adirondack bats

In the Adirondacks, most bats are found in the eastern counties of Clinton, Warren and Essex, where caves and mines provide shelter for winter hibernation.

But bats do live in the southern part of the state, and Hoff said that northerns seem to have fared better along the coast due to milder winters. There are also man-made structures where they hibernate that don’t appear to have been contaminated with the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome.

Other species in decline

Beside northern long-eared bats, there are at least four other types of bats facing serious population declines in New York.

One of those is the tri-colored bat, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed for the endangered species protection in September. Although widespread in distribution, tri-colored bats were rare in New York even before they experienced a 98% population decline due to white-nose disease, according to the DEC.

Two Indiana bats, left, and a little brown bat are similar in appearance. Both species are in decline in New York state Photo courtesy of DEC

Other bat species that are receiving special protections, or may in the future, are the Indiana bat, little brown bat and small-footed bat.

The Indiana bat has been listed as endangered since before the arrival of white-nose syndrome, which has further threatened the species.

Statewide, the small-footed bat is listed as a species of special concern while the little brown bat is listed as a species of greatest conservation need. But Hoff said little brown bats populations have stabilized in some areas.

The decline of bats has made the review process with state and federal agencies more stringent for projects near bat hibernacula, where bats spend the winter months, and roosts.

Some installations, such as wind turbines, can cause harm to the small creatures. Bats can die by making contact with the blades. As a result, wind power companies looking to develop towers or wind farms near where bats reside must develop habitat conservation plans, according to federal guidelines.

Some industries do benefit from the presence of bats, including agriculture.

One of the biggest impacts bats have on ecosystems is they eat a lot of bugs. Northern long-eared bats eat insects in the air, which is called “aerial hawking,” but they also glean them off plants. They eat moths, flies, beetles, and other bugs.

“It’s hard to put numbers on the exact value of that as an ecosystem service,” said Hoff, but she noted that northern long-eared bats could potentially save industries in need of pest control a significant amount of money.

How to help bats

As a result of the beneficial qualities of bats, Bat Conservation International is encouraging people to take steps to protect and aid the small winged animal.

The organization recommends planting native trees and plants, refraining from downing dead trees, where bats may roost, avoiding pesticide use, keeping cats indoors and installing backyard bat houses.

“Bats are remarkable. They support our healthy ecosystems, but they need our help to survive,” said Winifred Frick, chief scientist at Bat Conservation International.