Lightning strikes continue sparking wildfires across Adirondacks

Bear Den Mountain fire contained after four-day battle, Rangers continue fighting wildfires across the Adirondacks

Recent actions from New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers in the Adirondack region:

Bear Den Fire. Photo courtesy of DEC

Bear Den Mountain fire contained after four-day battle

Town of Keene, Essex County: On Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker on Noonmark Mountain reporting sustained smoke in the sky. At 3:32 a.m., three Forest Rangers located a fire approximately four miles from the Round Pond trailhead, near Gravestone Brook on the side of Bear Den Mountain. Rangers began suppressing the one-acre fire using hand tools and determined it was caused by lightning. At 7:30 a.m., New York State Police Pilot Beck flew in with pumps and hoses. The fire was burning approximately three feet deep into the duff. By 8 p.m., Rangers contained the fire and on Sept. 4, Rangers declared the fire officially out.

Whitney Lake fire in West Canada Lakes Wilderness

Town of Arietta, Hamilton County: On Sept. 1 at 8:20 p.m., hikers in the West Canada Lakes Wilderness called Forest Rangers to report a fire. Rangers Hamm and Thompson responded to Whitney Lake to investigate and spent the night on site. Ranger Nally responded in the morning to assist. On Sept. 2 at 9 p.m., Rangers contained the 0.25-acre fire.

Brush fire spreads from structure fire in Warren County

Town of Thurman, Warren County: On Sept. 4 at 3 p.m., Warren County Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance for a structure fire that spread to nearby brush. Rangers Donegan and Kabrehl joined the Chester, Riverside, Stony Creek, Thurman, and Warrensburg fire departments on the scene. By 4:45 p.m., fire crews contained the 0.25-acre fire.

Deceased hiker found in Washington County wilderness

Town of Salem, Washington County: On Sept. 5 at 8:30 p.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a 59-year-old person missing since Sept. 2. The subject left a note indicating they were going for a walk but never returned. Six Rangers, members of the Shushan Fire Department, and a civilian volunteer joined the search efforts with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 6 at 12:10 p.m., a Ranger-led search crew located the subject deceased. The subject was turned over to the Washington County coroner.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, help is available. 988 is a free 24-hour hotline to call or text anywhere in New York. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Lost Michigan hikers reunited after overnight search on High Peaks

Town of Keene, Essex County: On Sept. 7 at 8 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker lost and separated from their hiking party on Mount Marcy. Coordinates placed the hiker near the summit of Skylight Mountain. Rangers Foutch and H. Praczkajlo responded to search for the 39-year-old from Michigan. At 9:44 p.m., the other member of the hiking party called to report they were also lost, near the Van Hoevenberg trail. Rangers Holdridge and Odell responded to search for the second hiker, a 42-year-old, also from Michigan. At 11:51 p.m., they located the second hiker and made their way out to Adirondack Loj. At 2:35 a.m., Rangers located the first hiker and headed down the trail. Rangers reunited the two hikers at 11:16 a.m.

Becoming a Forest Ranger

Those interested in future opportunities to become a Forest Ranger are encouraged to apply by Sept. 17 to take the next Civil Service exam scheduled this fall. The exam is a multiple-choice test. All candidates who are qualified to take the entry-level law enforcement exam will receive an admission notice via mail approximately two weeks prior to the date of the written test with additional details. Visit the Civil Service website to learn more.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster