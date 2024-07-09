Beryl’s impact: Early hurricane season to hit Adirondacks

Impending storm threatens region with up to 4 inches of rain, one year after major flooding

By Chloe Bennett

One year after torrential rain flooded parts of the Adirondacks, the region is expected to receive another heavy downpour.

Hurricane Beryl, which hit Caribbean islands, Mexico and Texas, downsized to a tropical depression Monday night. The storm is projected to blow through upstate New York starting Wednesday.

Parts of the Adirondacks could receive up to 4 inches of rain. According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, winds up to 39 miles per hour are expected during tropical depressions.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday evening showed Adirondack Park areas including Newcomb, Long Lake and Old Forge may experience the most rain on Wednesday. Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Ticonderoga, Essex and the Lake George area could see up to 3 inches.

A map of projected precipitation from Wednesday, July 11 to Thursday, July 12. Graphic from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Experts recommend having extra supplies and a plan to be without electricity, water and gas during severe weather conditions. Avoiding driving except during evacuations and locating higher grounds in case of intense flooding is also advised.

The storm is the first of what will likely be a highly active hurricane season, scientists say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts 17 to 25 named storms this year, including hurricanes and tropical storms. Rapid warming in the Atlantic Ocean and the naturally occurring La Niña contribute to the projections.

Rising temperatures from fossil fuel production lead to warmer oceans, powering extreme weather and hurricanes, NASA reports. Storms can produce more intense and sustained rainfall, the administration states.

One year ago, severe storms knocked out power and damaged roads in the park, especially in the western Adirondacks. Rainfall data from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry showed that its Newcomb campus ended July 2023 with a record of 13.7 inches, breaking a previous precipitation record of around 9 inches from 2021.

The deluge damaged ecological projects at its 15,000-acre Huntington Wildlife Forest but also added to its weather monitoring data.

On Tuesday, LJ Mills, caretaker of the forest’s long-term monitoring sites, said he was not preparing the projects for flooding but would be watching for damage.

The biogeochemical research support specialist said soil in the forest was relatively dry, but quick rainfall could cause flooding and erosion.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photo at top: Rain runoff eroded parts of the beach at Long Lake in July 2023. Photos by Tracy Ormsbee