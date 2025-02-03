Bill McKibben speaks to importance of renewable energy

Prominent activist and longtime Adirondacker joins Adirondack Explorer for a climate talk that emphasized the role renewables can have in meeting carbon reduction goals

In a Jan 29 talk with supporters of Adirondack Explorer, prominent climate activist Bill McKibben presented data about climate change, noting that 2023 saw the hottest temperatures in 125,000 years and discussing severe weather events like the California wildfires and Canadian boreal forest fires. He emphasized the ongoing urgency around reducing global carbon emissions, particularly with targets set for drastic reductions by 2030.

Despite the grim outlook, McKibben shared hopeful developments in renewable energy, particularly California’s achievement of generating over 100% of its electricity from renewables on certain days in 2024 and Pakistan’s rapid solar adoption. He announced plans for a global ‘Sun Day’ event on Sept. 20-21 to promote renewable energy adoption. The discussion also covered challenges in implementing renewable energy solutions, including bureaucratic hurdles and the need for public support. McKibben addressed questions about nuclear power, electric vehicles, and the impact of renewable energy projects on wildlife habitats.

You can watch a recording of the event below:

