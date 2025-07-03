The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

goodnow fire tower

Outdoor Recreation

Goodnow Mountain trail to close July 7 for repairs

By Melissa Hart

July 3, 2025

Explore More: Goodnow

Popular Newcomb fire tower hike to temporarily close for repairs

Beginning Monday, July 7, the SUNY ESF Goodnow Mountain fire tower, including the trailhead, parking area, trail, and summit, will be closed for approximately three months for essential repairs.

The tower, which turned 100 years old in 2022, is located in Newcomb on the Huntington Wildlife Forest.

Work will focus on stabilizing the roof, and replacing the worn foundation, ensuring the tower remains a standout destination for residents and visitors to Newcomb for years to come. 

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.


For those who might have planned to hike this section soon, here are a few alternative hikes in the area that are beautiful, welcoming, and even challenging, given your interests:

  1. Buck Mountain, Long Lake
  2. Blue Mountain, Blue Mountain Lake
  3. Coney Mountain, Tupper Lake

Contact the Adirondack Interpretive Center by calling 518-582-2000 or stopping in at 5922 State Route 28N, Newcomb, with any questions.

Photo at top from the Goodnow Mountain fire tower. Photo by Melissa Hart

map of goodnow mountain
Map by Nancie Bernstein

Melissa Hart

Melissa is a journalist with experience as a reporter and editor, combined with work for nonprofits. As the Explorer's digital editor, she serves as editor of Adirondack Almanack.(com) and helps manage the Explorer's website. When not online, she enjoys hiking, camping and other outdoors activities, and spending time with her husband, their twin daughters, and rescue animals -- two dogs and two cats.

