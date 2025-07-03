Goodnow Mountain trail to close July 7 for repairs

Popular Newcomb fire tower hike to temporarily close for repairs

Beginning Monday, July 7, the SUNY ESF Goodnow Mountain fire tower, including the trailhead, parking area, trail, and summit, will be closed for approximately three months for essential repairs.

The tower, which turned 100 years old in 2022, is located in Newcomb on the Huntington Wildlife Forest.

Work will focus on stabilizing the roof, and replacing the worn foundation, ensuring the tower remains a standout destination for residents and visitors to Newcomb for years to come.

For those who might have planned to hike this section soon, here are a few alternative hikes in the area that are beautiful, welcoming, and even challenging, given your interests:

Buck Mountain, Long Lake Blue Mountain, Blue Mountain Lake Coney Mountain, Tupper Lake

Contact the Adirondack Interpretive Center by calling 518-582-2000 or stopping in at 5922 State Route 28N, Newcomb, with any questions.

Photo at top from the Goodnow Mountain fire tower. Photo by Melissa Hart