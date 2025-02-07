Five cross-country ski trails to try this weekend

Cross-country skiing is a favorite winter pastime in the Adirondacks. Here are five trips by Explorer contributing writer Tom French that highlight a variety of outings around the region:

Adirondack Fish Hatchery

Author Tom French recounts a cross-country skiing adventure near the Adirondack Fish Hatchery, located three miles west of Lake Clear. The cross-country ski trails near the Adirondack Fish Hatchery are about 3.25 miles long. In the past, snowmobilers have damaged the ski track, making it more difficult for skiers to navigate the trails.

Read more: Skiing through history on trails around the Adirondack Fish Hatchery

The Fish Pond Truck Trail parallels the Adirondack Ski Trail for about a half mile west of the Adirondack Fish Hatchery. Photo by Tom French

Higley Flow State Park

Located just outside the Blue Line, Higley Flow State Park in Colton has evolved into a premier destination for winter recreation for folks in the northern Adirondacks. In the early 1990s, volunteers Ed and Judy Fuhr began grooming cross-country ski trails with a homemade drag, initiating the park’s transformation. Over time, additional trails were developed, and local university ski teams utilized the network. The establishment of a nonprofit “Friends” group facilitated further enhancements, including trail expansions, upgraded grooming equipment, and the construction of the Higley Lodge, a year-round facility serving various community needs. With almost 12 miles of groomed trails and several miles of backcountry opportunities, use of the trails is free. Skis, boots, poles, and snowshoes are available to rent at the park office.

Read more: Higley Flow: Classic and skate skiing for all ages, skills

Light pours into the hardwood meadow along Wood’s Trail at Higley Flow State Park. Tom French photo

Old Wawbeek Road

A 2.3-mile out-and-back road near Saranac Lake. The original road winds around high points of land from Tupper Lake to Wawbeek. The trail begins at the Deer Pond parking area along Route 3/30, approximately five miles from Tupper Lake. Skiers should note that while the initial section appears straight, the trail subtly curves, leading to a junction for Deer and Lead Ponds about 100 yards from the trailhead. Historically, the Old Wawbeek Road served as the primary access route to Upper Saranac Lake before a suitable bridge was constructed across the outlet of Lower Saranac Lake in 1900. The Wawbeek Lodge, established in 1889 as a 5-story, 200-room resort, was a notable landmark along this route.

Read more: Old Wawbeek Road: Original gateway to Upper Saranac Lake

A junction to Deer and Lead ponds is only 100 yards past the trailhead, but the paved section of the Old Wawbeek Road continues straight ahead. Look closely, though, and you’ll notice the trail is actually curved. Photo by Tom French.

Frenette Trail Network

Established in 1932, the Tupper Lake Golf Club was designed by renowned architect Donald J. Ross. In the 1960s, James C. Frenette Sr., a local high school cross-country ski coach, initiated the grooming of ski trails on the golf course. This effort was revitalized in 2008 by volunteers who expanded the network into the surrounding woods, creating a more diverse and engaging trail system.

The trail network offers five miles of trails are open daily and 2.5 miles of lit trails open every night, a warming hut in the pro shop on weekends, and signs on metal pedestals at almost every junction. The network is dog-friendly, for folks that want to skijor, though owners are encouraged to “pick up after your dog and bring a leash.” Use of the trails is free, though donations to help cover costs are appreciated.

Read more: The backstory behind Tupper Lake’s Frenette trail network

Liza Frenette (right) and John Gillis ski the James C. Frenette Sr. Recreation Trails in Tupper Lake and trip the night lights. Photo by Mike Lynch

Paul Smith’s VIC

The VIC has more than nine miles of groomed trails for skate and classic cross-country skiing, and twenty-five miles for classic cross-country skiers (and snowshoers). Although the center does not offer food or drink, you can use it get warm and get organized before and after skiing. Visitors can also enjoy well-groomed trails like the 4.5-mile Logger’s Loop, which encircles the property and offers multiple opportunities to explore the interior. The facility also provides ski and snowshoe rentals, making it accessible for those new to the sport. Amenities such as electric vehicle charging stations, cozy lean-tos with fire pits, and organized activities for children have enhanced their overall experience.

Read more: World-class cross-country skiing at Paul Smith’s VIC

Ron Konowitz skis Jenkins Mountain at the Paul Smith’s College VIC. Photo by Mike Lynch

