Democrats debate delaying special election for Elise Stefanik’s Congressional seat

Stefanik reflects on a decade of service amidst political transition in NY-21

By Lucy Hodgman, Times Union Staff Writer

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik took a farewell tour through New York’s 21st Congressional District over the weekend, as Democrats in the state Legislature have been debating behind closed doors how to delay any special election to keep her seat empty until the summer.

The five-term Republican congresswoman is set to step down once she’s confirmed to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. If confirmed as expected, Stefanik would resign from her congressional seat and state law requires Gov. Kathy Hochul — within 10 days — to schedule a special election for the congressional seat next 70-80 days.

But in closed-door conversations on Friday, first reported by the Capitol Pressroom, Democrats in both houses of the Legislature discussed extending that calendar. The change would keep Republicans’ majority in the U.S. House of Representatives slim while the seat in the deep-red district stays empty. Although the governor cast it as a way to increase voter turnout and lower election costs, it’s doubtful Democrats would consider the same strategy if the political script was flipped.

Awaiting a final vote from the Senate on her cabinet nomination, Stefanik thanked supporters in Schuylerville, Plattsburgh and Ogdensburg on Saturday. She fought back tears throughout her first speech of the day, to a packed room in the Quaker Springs Fire Department.

“I have to say, I am truly overwhelmed by the unbelievable outpouring of love and support as we begin to close this incredible chapter and embark on a new one,” Stefanik said. “I see so many faces of amazing people and dear friends who have been a part of this journey with me for the past 10 years.”

She thanked members of her staff — singling out longtime aide Alex DeGrasse and Chief of Staff Patrick Hester, who she said would follow her to the United Nations — as well as early supporters who bet on her when she announced her first run for Congress “at the wise old age of 28.” A graduate of the Albany Academy for Girls, Stefanik was the youngest woman elected to Congress at the time of her 2014 bid. She became a rising star in the Republican party, serving as chair of the House Republican Conference beginning in 2021.

In recent years, Stefanik has made a name for herself as one of Trump’s fiercest allies in the House, defending him publicly through both of his impeachments — and introducing a resolution to expunge them from his record in 2023. Trump named her part of his cabinet less than a week after he was elected for the second time. Stefanik’s new role is one that figures like Madeleine Albright, George H.W. Bush and Samantha Power have historically used as a step on the ladder to higher office.

State Sen. Jim Tedisco drew applause from the crowd on Saturday when he predicted a presidential bid in Stefanik’s future.

“Listen, in four more years, I’ve got a feeling that congresswoman, and now ambassador of the United States, is going to make history once again,” the Ballston Spa Republican said before Stefanik spoke. “The first Republican, conservative woman in the Oval Office.”

During her address, Stefanik highlighted her close relationship with the district and the constituents she has gotten to know “deeply” in the last decade. Supporters gathered on Saturday said that was an accurate characterization. Peter and Melissa Blackbird, both 45, have followed Stefanik’s career since they campaigned for her during the 2014 primary. When they eventually moved to Quaker Springs, they were delighted to discover that Stefanik was their neighbor, living only half a mile away with her husband and son.

“She’s leaving some big shoes to fill, as anyone will tell you,” said Charlie Dake, 43. “I pay more attention to local than to national or international news, so I’m sorry to see her go but I’m sure that her doing a great job as ambassador is why I can afford to not pay attention to international news.”

Dake and the Blackbirds predicted that State Sen. Daniel Stec would ultimately win the heated contest to become the Republican nominee for Stefanik’s seat in Congress. Instead of a traditional primary, the nominees in the special election to replace Stefanik will be decided by the chairs of the Democratic and Republican committees in each of the district’s 15 counties — at least six Republicans and four Democrats are currently in contention for the nomination of their respective party.

Stec attended the Quaker Springs rally on Saturday morning, as did fellow congressional hopefuls Liz Joy and Assemblyman Chris Tague. Stec lauded the “patriotism in the air” on Saturday, praising the congresswoman’s speech and record of service. He is waiting on the county Republican chairs to decide the GOP nominee, he said, and condemned the Democrats’ move to delay the election.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” Stec said. “They’ve never tinkered with the special election rules before. They’re doing it now because there’s an opportunity to mess with President Trump’s agenda and his majority in the House. It’s absolutely wrong.”

Joe Pinion, the former Newsmax host who has also thrown his hat into the GOP ring in NY-21, expressed a similar sentiment on the discussions, calling them “cynical and transparently partisan” in a statement on Saturday.

Hochul’s office did not dismiss the possibility of amending the special election timeline. A spokesperson said on Friday that the governor “believes it’s critical to increase voter turnout and reduce the cost of election administration and she would support legislation that achieves that goal.”

