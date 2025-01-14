Assemblyman Chris Tague emerges as leading GOP candidate to replace Elise Stefanik

Sources say Schoharie County Republican is seen as likely pick to run in special election for NY-21 congressional seat

By James M. Odato

Assemblyman Christopher Tague has emerged as the potential candidate to be Republican nominee for the 21st congressional seat expected to be vacated by Rep. Elise Stefanik, two well-connected GOP officials said Tuesday.

Tague, 55, of the Schoharie County village of Schoharie topped five candidates ranked as desired contenders among a throng showing interest in the GOP line, according to a Republican political operative and another party official briefed on the selection outcome of chairs deliberating the matter.

Tague’s finish in the weeks-long competition could not be confirmed from him, as he did not return phone calls on Tuesday.

A former dairy farmer, Tague, the Schoharie County Republican Party chairman, has been the ranking minority member of the Assembly Agriculture Committee.

A decade ago, he represented a group that sought a casino license for Howe Cave Development, which was associated with the underground tourist attraction in Schoharie County. He worked in the heavy highway construction business for Cobleskill Stone, owned by the operators of Howe Caverns, and won election to the Assembly first in 2018.

Vincent Casale, of The Casale Group in Cooperstown, which has consulted on Tague’s assembly campaigns, declined to discuss the selection process for the 21st Congressional seat that is expected to be vacated by Stefanik in the days ahead should she be confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik speaks as people gathered to save the Great Meadow Correctional Facility during a rally at the Fort Ann Super Stop on Sunday Aug. 4, 2024, in Fort Ann, N.Y. Photo by Lori Van Buren/Times Union

Four other finalists graded behind Tague, the sources said: former Assembly member and current Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin; Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury; Matt Doheny of Watertown; and Liz Joy from Schenectady. Joy has unsuccessfully run against Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, to represent the 20th Congressional District.

The Republican nominee to replace Stefanik will have an enrollment advantage and the edge of riding the tails of a Republican congresswoman popular in the district and recently re-elected.

In his letter to chairs, Tague included his resume which uses bold print to emphasize his long support of Donald Trump.

“I am uniquely positioned to lead a campaign that will energize our base, connect with voters, and ensure victory,” he wrote. “I am committed to building on the incredible foundation Congresswoman Stefanik has established, proudly carrying forward the conservative values that have defined her tenure.”

Democrat contenders

Ten Democrats have been under consideration by the 15 chairs of that party in the district, said Lynne Boecher, Warren County’s chair and point person on the Democrats’ process.

After remote interviews in the sprawling district, the chairs have chosen a few candidates for in-person meetings in the near future to find a final candidate “we think will relate to the majority of the voters in New York 21,” said Boecher.

“I think the candidate ultimately we put forward will offer a definitive message that will resonate,” she said. “What binds us is pragmatism.”

Boecher respects Assemblyman Billy Jones’ decision to continue serving in Albany rather than entering the race for congress. Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said he mulled running but concluded he wishes to continue his career in the state Legislature. He was just chosen to lead the Assembly Local Governments Committee.

“I think he would have offered voters a compelling choice based on his record and his knowledge of the area,” Boecher said.

Once Stefanik resigns, Gov. Kathy Hochul is required to set up a special election to fill the House seat. It could be scheduled for April.

Photo at top: Assemblyman Chris Tague. Photo courtesy of Times Union