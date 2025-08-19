Director of Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake to step down in 2026

Over 15 years, Kahn spearheaded museum rebrand, new buildings, programming and exhibits that boosted annual contributions



By James Odato



David Kahn, who led the rebranding of Blue Mountain Lake’s Adirondack Museum, is retiring next year after leading the institution since 2011.

He revealed to his board this past weekend his decision to step down as head of the now-named Adirondack Experience, said immediate past Chair Nancy Reardon Sayer. He had proposed to leave sooner but agreed to stay on, she said.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed that he wants to retire, but he’s had a long run, a good run,” Reardon Sayer said. Still on the board, she was among the group that chose Kahn from a field of candidates to become the museum’s eighth executive director. “I think highly of David,” she said. “He should feel proud.”

Khan, 75, of Troy, will step down sometime in 2026, the museum said. He did not respond to requests for comment.

“David has had a tremendous impact on the Adirondack Experience, including spearheading new exhibitions, renovating existing buildings, hiring and developing capable staff, supporting the robust school outreach programs, filling packed events calendars, and reaching out to members and donors,” said Board Chair Anne Donovan Bodnar in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating these and many more of David’s accomplishments over the next year.” He is credited with making the Adirondack Museum a relevant, must-see center for visitors that connects the nearby lake and woods to the indoor exhibits on the histories of the people and industries of the Adirondack Park, such as mining, timbering, guideboat making and railroads, plus displays on lifestyles and space for artwork. He also was a driving force behind the name change in 2017 in which the institution became the Adirondack Experience, the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake (ADKX).

Adirondack Experience, the Museum at Blue Mountain Lake. Photo by Mike Lynch

Reardon Sayer said he has maintained the museum’s high standards that have assured accreditation with the American Alliance of Museums while building new galleries, exhibits and entry points, including video, all with an eye toward making the institution more of a draw for people of various ages and backgrounds.

Reardon Sayer said his ideas have worked: “The last time I took my 7-year-old granddaughter she had to be pulled out of there.”

The museum added a history and art space for Indigenous people of the Adirondacks and is building a permanent gallery dedicated to Black people of the Adirondacks, using a $2 million state grant.

Board member Benita Law-Diao said she was unaware of his decision to depart, but she hoped he would help build the African American exhibit. “I really want him to stay,” she said “He’s amazing. He’s got such vision. The reason I’m there is because of him.”

Reardon Sayer, with a residence on Third Lake and in South Carolina, said the museum, started in 1957, has a strong legacy and will continue to be a draw for local people and visitors. It is in sound financial position, she said.

With functional expenses of $6.5 million, the museum benefits from an endowment of $60 million, according to the most recent public tax documents, for 2023.

Reardon Sayer said the soundness and reputation of the institution will help the board find a successor with great credentials, such as those Kahn came with when he was chosen from several candidates 14 years ago. He has also held leadership roles at the Brooklyn Historical Society, Connecticut Historical Society and Louisiana State Museum. He has served on numerous national and state cultural boards, grant panels and advisory committees.

The job comes with the opportunity to live on campus, which Kahn did during the season—from late May to mid-October. Kahn received $272,610 in compensation in 2023, including a base salary of $239,160.

Reardon Sayer said he did a good job connecting the museum with other nonprofits, patrons and the general public, and helped with fundraising. The museum took in $3.5 million in contributions and grants in 2023, up from $2.6 million the year before.

Kahn is expected to keep managing the Experience—on a campus of 120 acres with 20 buildings and 108 employees—and contributing to the next strategic plan while the board seeks a successor. “Come spring we’ll have someone in place as we prepare for opening,” Reardon Sayer said.

Photo at top: Director of Adirondack Experience David Kahn, 2024. Photo courtesy of Adirondack Experience on Blue Mountain Lake

