State expands Cranberry Lake Wild Forest: What it means for canoeists, kayakers

New 965-acre state acquisition will enhance Oswegatchie River access for paddlers

By Phil Brown

It’s rather cold to think about paddling, but the state’s acquisition of 965 acres along the Oswegatchie River is good news for canoeists and kayakers.

The deal adds 2.3 miles of the Oswegatchie to the Cranberry Lake Wild Forest, including a put-in along Tooley Pond Road.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

I canoed this part of the Oswegatchie in the fall of 2023 for the next edition of my guidebook “Adirondack Paddling.” I was a bit disappointed that the put-in, then on conservation easement land, was open to the public only from April 1 to Oct. 15. Although I’ve never canoed in March, I have enjoyed paddling on sunny days in late October and early November.

Map depicts the Cranberry Lake Wild Forest. There are trails labeled, along with the DEC’s acquisition of part of the Oswegatchie River. Map provided by the DEC.

Expanded access

With the state acquisition of this parcel, the put-in now will be open year-round. From Tooley Pond Road, it’s possible to paddle several miles to a takeout on River Road and bike back to your car. If you explore Chaumont Pond, which is connected to the river, you can get in about eight miles of paddling.

Related reading: NYS adds 965 acres near Cranberry Lake to Adirondack Forest Preserve

This Oswegatchie differs in character from the wild stretch, beloved by paddlers, that winds through the Five Ponds Wilderness. Most of it is still water backed up by a dam at Newton Falls. Paddlers will pass hunting camps and at times come close to the road. Nevertheless, it offers plenty of natural beauty and the chance to see wildlife. It also has easy access and egress.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

A homemade sign adorns the root mass of a fallen tree in the Oswegatchie River. Photo by Phil Brown

You don’t have to wait for my new guidebook to come out to read a detailed account of the charms of paddling this stretch of the Oswegatchie. Tom French wrote about it for the Adirondack Explorer in 2023.

Top photo: The Oswegatchie River seen from the put-in on Tooley Pond Road. Photo by Phil Brown