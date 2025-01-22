NYS adds 965 acres near Cranberry Lake to Adirondack Forest Preserve 

$870K purchase contributes to state conservation goals

By Mike Lynch

The state has purchased 965 acres near Cranberry Lake in the northwestern Adirondacks, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday.

The land will be added to the Adirondack Forest Preserve and includes 2.3 miles of the Oswegatchie River in the town of Clifton in St. Lawrence County, opening up paddling and fishing opportunities for the public.

The state purchased the land from the nonprofit Conservation Fund (TCF) for $870,000, using the state Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).

DEC Commissioner Sean Mahar said land acquisitions are part of the state’s strategy for protecting New York’s ecological assets, wildlife, and achieving its climate goals.

“Connecting the Cranberry Lake Wild Forest and its recreational and ecological resources is an essential component of DEC’s sustained conservation efforts and will help draw more visitors to the region’s abundant year-round recreational offerings,” he said.

Identified as a priority project in the State’s 2016 Open Space Conservation Plan, this acquisition consolidates portions of the 25,671-acre Cranberry Lake Wild Forest, connecting the Buck Mountain and Webster Tracts and the Cranberry Forest and Conifer-Emporium Conservation Easements, while preserving open space along 2.3 miles of the Oswegatchie River and approximately three miles of other classified trout streams on the property, including Peavine Creek and Thomas Brook.

The existing wild forest consists of four parcels to the west, northwest, and east of Cranberry Lake. It contains 6.2 miles of administrative roads, 26.9 miles of foot trails, 9.3 miles of snowmobile trails, 12.6 miles of ski trails, a 0.4-mile canoe carry, and three Adirondack lean-tos.

Visitors can access the property through the 4.5 miles of road frontage along New York State Route 3 and Tooley Pond Road. Established car-top boat launches provide access to the river from Tooley Pond Road.

The acquisition also complements a recent 7,000-acre working forest conservation easement north of Cranberry Lake village. That property is owned by a local family business. Future working forest conservation easements are expected to be finalized nearby, further building the environmental and public benefits within the region.

“The purchase by the state is part of a very large complex of lands TCF and DEC prioritized for conservation in the Cranberry Lake and Newton Falls area,” said Conservation Fund Vice President and Northeast Representative Tom Duffus. “Together with DEC, our work will continue to conserve important resources, grow public access and support local jobs through sustainable forest management, guiding services and historic hunt clubs valued by the community.”

