Snowmobile crash injures 2 in Speculator

From NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s weekly forest ranger report:

Village of Speculator, Hamilton County

On Jan. 11 at 12:43 p.m. Forest Rangers Nally and Thompson responded to a call for a snowmobile accident in the Speculator Tree Farm Conservation Easement. Two riders from New Jersey with limited snowmobile experience had crashed in the woods. One rider suffered leg and shoulder injuries; the other sustained cuts and bruises. Rangers assisted first responders by keeping the patients warm with a hypo-wrap while waiting to be evacuated. At 3:30 p.m., the subjects were taken to the hospital for further care. DEC encourages snowmobilers to follow posted speed limits and to practice caution.

Snowmobile crash in Speculator, photos by NYS DEC

Hamlet of Brasher Falls, St. Lawrence County

Ice Rescue: On Jan. 7 at 11:05 a.m., Forest Rangers Ellis and Ezumah responded to a subject stranded on the ice on the St. Regis River. The subject’s snowmobile went through the ice in an area alongside the river. Ranger Ellis assisted the New York State Police Dive Team to escort the subject off the ice. A private tow company retrieved the snowmobile. Resources were clear at 11:53 a.m.

