Conservation Subdivision Design bill fails

By EDITORIAL STAFF

The New York state Legislative Session came to a close Wednesday without addressing several key Adirondack Park issues including a conservation subdivision design bill, according to a leading environmental advocacy organization.

“There were some positive things in the state budget, but most of the rest of Adirondack conservation agenda was left on the table this year,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway in a press release. “That’s disappointing, given the progress we have made in recent years on community and economic issues, where local officials were seeking the help of environmental organizations.”

