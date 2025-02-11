Busy week for forest rangers: 2 rescues and a Rail Trail arrest

From NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s weekly forest ranger report

In 2024, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 362 search and rescue missions, extinguished 122 wildfires covering nearly 6,500 acres, participated in 60 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate more than 1,155 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in more than 1,200 tickets and arrests.



Town of North Hudson, Essex County

Wilderness Rescue: On Feb. 5 at 8:04 p.m., Forest Rangers Lewis and Martin responded when Ray Brook Dispatch received a call for two hikers off trail near the summit of Grace Peak. At 12 a.m., with temperatures falling below zero, the Rangers located the 76-year-old from Waterford and 57-year-old from Canada. Rangers escorted the subjects back to their vehicle. Resources were clear at 12:45 a.m.

Town of Harrietstown, Franklin County

Law Enforcement: on Feb. 8, Forest Ranger Lieutenant LaPierre and Rangers Black, Odell, Ordway, and Russell assisted Saranac Lake Police with security at the Winter Carnival parade. Rangers were assigned to the Adirondack Rail Trail corridor and conducted safety checks on more than 100 snowmobiles. Rangers arrested one subject from Saranac Lake on charges of snowmobiling while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or greater and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Saranac Lake Police transported the subject to the New York State Police barracks in Ray Brook.

Snowmobile check on the Adirondack Rail Trail. Photo provided by NYS DEC

Town of Minerva, Essex County

Wilderness Rescue: On Feb 8 at 11 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a report from Essex County 911 about an unresponsive hiker on the Wolf Pond trail. When Forest Ranger Brand arrived at 11:45 a.m., Newcomb Fire Department and Essex County EMS were already on scene offering medical assistance. Ranger Brand assisted in packaging the 67-year-old from Schenectady in a litter. Rangers Brand and Perryman, along with a New York State Police Trooper, assisted other rescuers with the carryout. The subject was transferred to an ambulance at 12:45 p.m.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster