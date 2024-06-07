Bike shop on a mission: How a Saranac Laker aims to revitalize Adirondack cycling culture

Silver Birch Cycles store owner works to accelerate biking access and education

By Chloe Bennett

Bicycling in the Adirondacks has long been a popular pastime for residents and visitors. Gravel, mountain and road biking during the summer and fall months provide scenic views for peddlers. The recent partial completion of the 34-mile Adirondack Rail Trail provides even more access for cyclists.

Now, a new bike store owner wants to expand the sport in the park.

Justin Oliver took over Human Power Planet Earth Bike Shop, which opened in 2013, in Saranac Lake. The store, renamed Silver Birch Cycles, is set for a grand opening on June 8. Oliver began selling and servicing bikes at the store about three years ago while working toward ownership.

Oliver, 47, who lives in Saranac Lake, has been riding Adirondack trails since the early 2000s. Working in bike stores for decades, he said he was inspired to create his own business to have more control over its success.

“I never really had a job like that,” Oliver said. “Bike shops are closing down, but I think I can just make something really great of this.”

E-bikes explained What you need to know about e-bikes in the Adirondack Park. Where can they go, are they safe, and does current legislation need to change? Pictured here: The group Adirondack Ez Riders is made up of seniors and is about 50% e-bikes. Photo provided by JP Fasano/Adirondack Cycling Advocates

Year-round opportunities

Bicycling in the Adirondacks could become more popular as warmer winters make skiing uncertain, Oliver said. Winter temperatures in the Saranac Lake area were the warmest on record last year.

“We’re getting less and less snow and I deal a lot with fat (tire) bikes and you can ride them year-round and on trails that were otherwise reserved for cross-country skiing,” said Oliver.

An increase in cycling is apparent in other parts of the park. Trail cameras in Old Forge showed a 300% increase in cyclists in recent years, said Mike Farmer, tourism director for the town of Webb.

The arrival and growth of electric bicycles in the U.S. could also contribute to the expansion of the sport. Around 1 million e-bikes were sold in 2022, data from the Department of Energy shows.

“I also see that people are starting to realize how expensive, how complicated, how bad for the environment cars are. Cars are more of a necessity than an enjoyment item. I think people are turning away from having fancy cars for enjoyment,” said Oliver.

Oliver plans to sell and service more e-bikes as they rise in popularity. E-bikes are a good option for people with disabilities or those who are unable to ride traditional bicycles, he said. Some are equipped with baskets for carrying items such as groceries or outdoor gear.

“There are three or four people that have bought cargo e-bikes from me, and they have replaced their cars, essentially, unless they go out of town,” Oliver said.

Reaching more riders

Oliver’s business plan includes promoting bike education. “I am going to be doing a lot more community-related things like offering classes, workshops on how to repair your bike,” he said.

The store owner also plans to work with other cycling organizations, including Color The Valley, which leads overnight group tours for people of color in the Champlain Valley and Vermont. The new business was co-founded by a Lake Placid resident, Mike Ripley, a friend of Oliver.

In the meantime, Oliver is focusing on getting more Adirondackers on two wheels.

“Cycling is for everyone,” he said. “One of my biggest things is if cycling’s financially out of reach, if you’ve just been part of the cycling community in the past, I want this shop to be for those folks.”

Photo at top: Justin Oliver officially launched Silver Birch Cycles on May 1. Photo by Chloe Bennett