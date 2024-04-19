What to know: Adirondack Rail Trail crossings

Both drivers and trail users need to stop at intersections
By Mike Lynch
The question of who has the right-of-way at road crossings along the Adirondack Rail Trail arose recently, including on a Facebook page for Saranac Lake.
To get a better idea of trail etiquette and the rules, the Explorer sought clarification from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, state Department of Transportation and biking enthusiasts.
Here what we found:
1. Both drivers on the public roads and the trail users bear some responsibility for safety, although ultimately motorists are required to stop for people at crosswalks, which occur at every public road crossing along the trail. In some places in Saranac Lake, the crosswalk paint has faded but signs are in place.
2. Users of the Adirondack Rail Trail are also required to stop at intersections with roads, where they should survey traffic for oncoming vehicles.
3. Once motor vehicles have passed or stopped, rail trail users may cross the road.
4. Once the rail trail user has crossed the road, motor vehicles should then proceed.
5. There are signs several hundred feet from trail crossings to alert drivers to be on the alert for pedestrians, cyclists and other users.
