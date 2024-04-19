What to know: Adirondack Rail Trail crossings

Both drivers and trail users need to stop at intersections

By Mike Lynch

The question of who has the right-of-way at road crossings along the Adirondack Rail Trail arose recently, including on a Facebook page for Saranac Lake.

To get a better idea of trail etiquette and the rules, the Explorer sought clarification from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, state Department of Transportation and biking enthusiasts.

Here what we found:

1. Both drivers on the public roads and the trail users bear some responsibility for safety, although ultimately motorists are required to stop for people at crosswalks, which occur at every public road crossing along the trail. In some places in Saranac Lake, the crosswalk paint has faded but signs are in place.

Cars approach the Route 86 crosswalk at Fowler’s Crossing in Saranac Lake. Photo by Mike Lynch

2. Users of the Adirondack Rail Trail are also required to stop at intersections with roads, where they should survey traffic for oncoming vehicles.

A mother and child wait to cross a public road along the Adirondack Rail Trail in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

3. Once motor vehicles have passed or stopped, rail trail users may cross the road.

A rail trail user crosses the road in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

4. Once the rail trail user has crossed the road, motor vehicles should then proceed.

A state Department of Transportation truck drives through an unoccupied crosswalk in Saranac Lake. Photo by Mike Lynch

5. There are signs several hundred feet from trail crossings to alert drivers to be on the alert for pedestrians, cyclists and other users.