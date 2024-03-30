E-bikes usage, regulations in the Adirondacks explained

What you need to know about e-bikes in the Adirondack Park. Where can they go, are they safe, and does current legislation need to change?

By Holly Riddle

E-bikes have been slowly making their way into the mainstream, and the Adirondacks.

Here’s what you need to know.

Understanding New York State’s classification system

Bicycles outfitted with electric motors, New York State defines e-bikes and categorizes them into three “classes” as such:

Class 1: Bicycle with electric assist having an electric motor that provides assistance only when the person operating such bicycle is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 20 mph.

Class 2: Electric-assist bicycles with an electric motor that may be used exclusively to propel the bicycle, and that is not capable of providing assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 20 mph.

Class 3: Bikes with electric assist with an electric motor that may be used exclusively to propel the bicycle, and that is not capable of providing assistance when such bicycle reaches a speed of 25 mph.

Just like non-motorized bicycles, e-bikes may be fashioned for a specific terrain or use, such as trails, roads, gravel.

Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes have the same maximum allowed power and speed. “The difference is that with a Class 1, the motor is actuated by one’s feet, [via] pedaling. With a Class 2, the motor can optionally be actuated by hand, [via] throttle,” said JP Fasano of Adirondack Cycling Advocates. Class 3 e-bikes are forbidden in the Adirondack Park, unless on private land. According to Fasano, in New York state Class 3 e-bikes are only allowed in New York City.

A scene from the Handlebarley Gravel Weekend hosted in North Hudson. Photo provided by Doug Haney/Bike ADK

Where can I ride in the Adirondacks?

Legislation regarding e-bike usage in the Adirondacks has evolved over the years. Currently, statewide, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes may be operated on highways with a posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. Municipalities can further regulate usage. E-bikes are not permitted on sidewalks unless authorized by local law.

Some Adirondack local governments have changed local laws to allow e-bikes on roads that have speed limits over 30 miles per hour. Queensbury, Lake George and Bolton Landing are some examples.

In the Adirondack Park, Class 1 bikes are permitted on the Adirondack Rail Trail, as well as in DEC campgrounds. E-bikes may be used on public roads in Wildlife Management Areas, unless the road is posted against such use. All off-road usage in Wildlife Management Areas is prohibited.

E-bikes remain prohibited on forest preserve trails in the Adirondack Park.

Why are e-bikes not allowed on some trails?

“Small actions can have lasting impacts on delicate plants, wildlife and landscapes,” said a DEC spokesperson.

However, many feel that e-bikes pose no more risk to trails than a traditional mountain bike.

The group Adirondack Ez Riders is made up of seniors and is about 50% e-bikes. Photo provided by JP Fasano/Adirondack Cycling Advocates

Are e-bikes safe?

As the New York Times reported earlier this month, e-bike fatalities in New York City have hit record-high numbers. Does that mean e-bikes are unsafe? Some in the Adirondacks don’t think that’s the case.

For riders, e-bikes do come with a learning curve. Tour and bike rental providers prepare riders, as much as possible. Delaney noted, “You have to teach your customers how to ride them. We give them a little lesson. We’ll make sure they know how to brake, how to shift, how to use the power assist, with every single one, because we don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

How popular are they in the Adirondacks?

“E-bikes are the fastest-growing element of the bicycle market right now. They’re a good thing in a lot of ways. [They] allow people to continue to be active on a bicycle as they get older… Working in bicycle tourism, we have a lot of riders who have ridden events with us in the past. But as they age, climbing the Adirondack hills is a little bit more challenging. E-bikes make that doable again,” said Doug Haney, owner of BikeADK, a bike tour provider based in Saranac Lake.

Haney mentioned that he gets e-bike tour inquiries “all the time.”

At High Peaks Cyclery, Brian and son Matt Delaney go through “a lot” of e-bike rentals per week. They’ve noticed popularity increasing over the last five years.

In addition to popularity with tourists, Fasano has seen growth within local cycling groups, too. He also points out the environmental benefits. “With climate change, every e-bike ride that replaces a car ride is wonderful. E-bikes are ecologically much, much better than driving an electric car.”

Does legislation need to change?

Some feel policies to change in regard to e-bike trail usage, citing lack of any real trail damage.

“The e-mountain bikes really aren’t hurting the trails, if they’re on a good, hardened trail. There’s no difference between an e-bike and a mountain bike [as far as] degrading the trails, because there are plenty of full-suspension mountain bikes that weigh over 35 pounds or more,” said Brian Delaney.

Others mention that the current legislation can cause confusion and inadvertently lead to illegal activity. Fasano pointed to the Warren County Bikeway. It’s legal to ride e-bikes through Lake George and Queensbury, but not through the Glens Falls portion of the bikeway.

“This is too bad,” he said, “because I have seen people using e-bikes on the bikeway in Glens Falls commuting to work and grocery shopping. They should be able to do this legally, in my opinion. E-bikes as an alternate form of transportation save car rides and are environmentally friendly.”

“I wish New York State had written the law a little broader,” he summed up.

Matt Delaney sees some confusion from tourists in regard to where they can or cannot go with an e-bike. “We had more e-mountain bikes, but now Heaven Hill and Henry’s Woods don’t want people on e-bikes out there. Over time, hopefully, we’ll get more e-bike-friendly trail policies. But for now we’re focusing more on hybrid-style or e-bikes that aren’t meant for off-roading. That way we can be pretty clear on where people can and cannot go. It’s certainly dictated the type of e-bikes we’re offering,” he said.