Looking down at Debar Pond

Baldface Mountain gets you to the epicenter of the northern Adirondacks

By Tim Rowland

I had been planning to hike Baldface in the northern Adirondack town of Duane for some time. Planned in coordination with the final resolution on Debar Lodge, a mid-20th century great camp that’s in a state of flux. Some believe it should be preserved, and others believe it should be torn down. But a final resolution seemed near, making a hike in the neighborhood seem apropos. It’s what we in the journalism business call a “hook.”

I should have remembered, however, that this is the Adirondacks. Which, for expediency, makes Congress look like the express lane at Price Chopper. So the deal fell through. It now appears that if I were to hold out for a final resolution, I will be of an age where I will be unable to hike or do much of anything else. So I reckoned I better strike while the iron is cold.

Baldface, of course, is the massif towering over Debar Pond on the left as you are looking at the water from the old lodge. To the right is Debar Mountain, and together they give the pond a dramatic, fjord-like appearance.

Getting there

The trailhead, as such, is located 12.5 miles. (Don’t let the “.5” delude you into thinking this measurement is in any way precise. I forgot to set the odometer immediately on turning, so it’s more of a best guess) from the intersection of Route 3 and the Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike.

The road meanders through the community of Loon Lake before piercing the Sable Highlands Conservation Easement, home of a signature bicycling loop aptly described by Explorer writers Phil Brown and Tom French.

Here, if the leaves are off the trees, you will begin to see Baldface. After entering the Debar Mountain Wild Forest you will wind up tooth by jowl with the mountain’s easterly flank. The starting point is unmarked, but there’s a rather large pull-off that’s obvious on the right. Directly across the road a slightly hollowed out/eroded ding in the roadbank faintly indicates the beginning of the adventure.

This route was flagged with survey tape at one time, but it isn’t now. Only a couple sad little faded snippets still in evidence higher on the mountain. Plus, up in these parts — and I don’t know how this is even legal — they have a habit of using survey tape for actual land surveys. So forget it, any flagging you see around here will only lead you astray.

Straight up

It doesn’t matter, because there’s not a lot of hard-core navigation involved in this hike. It is pretty much a one-mile straight shot to the south-southwest. Through the fast-melting snow, I could see patches of dark ground here and there, so it appears there’s a discernible herd path to the top.

Even without being able to see this path, following its course is intuitive. The route climbs steeply to an obvious break in the cliff band that’s guarding the ridgeline. Once atop the ridge, you jog a bit to the left and follow it to the summit.

Debar Pond from Baldface Mountain. Photos by Tim Rowland

The view

Aside from a little bit of a break at the top of the ridge, the route is uniformly steep, gaining 1,050 feet in elevation in just under a mile. To accomplish this stern task, you need to be possessed either of peak physical conditioning or dogged determination. I don’t have either. I only succeeded by promising myself that when I got to the top I could have lunch. (Essentially the same stratagem you would use on your 6-year-old.)

Dominating the view at the top is the imposing Debar Mountain, which almost looks close enough to reach out and touch. Other northern titans like Loon Lake and Lyon mountains are visible, as are Whiteface and Esther, well to the south.

And, of course, looking down into the deep valley to the north is Debar Pond. And the open area that was once the playground of those relaxing at the aforementioned Debar Lodge itself, which you can kind of make out through the pines, but not really.

I shared lunch with the dogs on the summit on a comfortable, 55-degree day in early March before heading back down. High overhead, formations of Canada geese were flying north, chattering away, as they do. It didn’t seem like they’d been south long enough to grab a sandwich, but this is the new way of things.

The salmon-colored tree.

With the exception of some evergreens at the top, the wide-open forest is comprised of hardwoods. I saw some white birch shedding their old bark to reveal a fresh layer of rosy salmon-colored skin that I’d not noticed before. A shade that would seem more at home in Key West. Nature is always surprising.

We slipped and slid back down to the break in the cliff bands. Not paying much attention to the route in the open woods, I wandered “wide right” as the NFL kickers say. I wound up in a boulder field that was not entirely pleasant. The dogs endured it for about three minutes before bounding off to the north where somehow they knew the easier route to be, leaving me with nothing to do but meekly follow.

Every now and then they earn their keep.

