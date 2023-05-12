Electric vehicle owners to get more places to charge up in the Adirondacks

An electric vehicle charger at a DEC campground. DEC photo

State announces multi-million dollar investments in charger infrastructure

By Chloe Bennett

As of April 2023, New York had registered 139,222 electric vehicles among a national growth in cars that aren’t solely powered by fossil fuels. Most chargers for the cars are installed downstate with a scattered few in upstate regions, including the North Country. Now, more chargers are on the way.

As part of its Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York is looking to electrify its transportation sector to achieve an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Transportation is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state, a state Department of Environmental Conservation report says.

A map from The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority with electric vehicle charger locations in the state. An approximate Blue Line outline shows the Adirondack charging ports.

Last month, the state announced it is awarding communities $8 million to develop electric vehicle infrastructure. Below is a list of Adirondack towns that will receive portions of the money.

RELATED: Increase in charging stations makes electric vehicle use more feasible in the park

Chargers will be installed before Sept. 30, 2024, according to the state’s application guidelines.

Town of Ausable : $14,675 for two Level 2 charging ports

: $14,675 for two Level 2 charging ports Town of Chesterfield : $37,525.45 for two Level 2 charging ports

: $37,525.45 for two Level 2 charging ports Town of Indian Lake : $236,686.50 for two direct-current fast charger pedestals

: $236,686.50 for two direct-current fast charger pedestals Town of Jay : $53,292 for six Level 2 charging ports

: $53,292 for six Level 2 charging ports Town of Newcomb : $49,452.50 for six Level 2 charging ports

: $49,452.50 for six Level 2 charging ports Town of Tupper Lake: $17,200 for two Level 2 charging ports

Charging stations explained The types of EV charging stations: Level 1 Chargers: This is the equivalent of plugging into a regular outlet, like the kind you have in your home. It’s the slowest way to charge, and usually delivers two to five miles of range per hour. Level 2 Chargers: This type of charging is a step up, and is the most common one found at public charging stations or at workplaces. It can deliver about 10 to 20 miles of range per hour. Level 3 Chargers: This is the gold standard of charging. Also known as “DC Fast Chargers,” these chargers can deliver 60 to 80 miles of range in 20 minutes. (Information from https://www.energy.gov/)