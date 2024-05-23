Explorer staff and contributors share their favorite outings across the Adirondacks

By Explorer Staff

With summer approaching, the Adirondack Explorer staff and freelance team wanted to share some of their favorite places that make this scenic park so unique.

Below are recommended hiking, biking, paddling and camping trips that we hope you’ll get out and explore this summer season.

We hope these ideas inspire you!

A view of the Adirondack Mountains from Round Mountain. Photo by Tim Rowland

Hiking

Round Mountain

Yes, yes, yes, Round Mountain is right in the thick of the Keene Valley hiker madness. But surrounded as it is by many more high-profile destinations, it is not hiked nearly as much as you’d think. Go online and reserve a space at the AMR parking lot off of Route. 73 in St. Huberts — it’s easy, honest. Hiking out of the lot, Round is the first trail you’ll come to on your left. This is a challenging climb that has the feel of a High Peak, but is easily accomplished in a half day. It’s a 4.5 miles round trip, with an elevation gain of 1,860 feet. The reward is stellar views of all the High Peaks’ greatest hits — Giant, Dix, Noonmark etc. And the real payoff is that you will be looking at summits that are most likely a lot more crowded than the one you’re on. — Tim Rowland, contributor and Explore More columnist

Tenant Creek Falls

This 4-mile round trip to a series of waterfalls and swimming holes passes by steep slopes of towering hemlocks and mature forest in a quiet corner of the park. Look for a new trailhead along Hope Falls Road north of Northville. The first mile of trail is marked, passing by beautiful erratics and contorted trees, and the second mile follows a well-trod herd path along scenic Tenant Creek, a tributary to East Stony Creek. Bring a swimsuit to enjoy numerous spots to take a dip. Some of the most stunning hemlocks I’ve seen anywhere in the southern Adirondacks and a stark reminder of what is at risk from the latest forest pest in the region. — Zachary Matson, water reporter

Cat Mountain on Lake George

It’s about 2 miles one way to hike up the red trail to Cat Mountain from Edgecomb Pond near Bolton Landing. The 1,100-feet or so of elevation gain makes it a good challenge in spots, with some flatter areas to catch your breath. You can connect the hike to Thomas Mountain, but it’s from Cat that the view of Lake George is most spectacular. It is a beautiful peak to watch the sun rise. When I hike Cat, I feel like I earned my view, but it didn’t take the whole day. It’s a favorite in summer, fall and winter. — Gwen Craig, policy reporter

Gothics

The 10th tallest Adirondack mountain, with an elevation of 4,736 feet, Gothics has breathtaking 360-degree views. On a previous trip, we hiked up Pyramid first, which also offers stunning views. We took the route starting from the Adirondack Mountain Reserve in Keene. The AMR now requires a free reservation. Be sure to visit hikeamr.org to make a profile and reserve your spot. There was only one other person on top of Gothics when we hiked it. You feel how vast the world is from this exposed summit. It is a great spot to use PeakFinder, an app that shows you all the mountains you’re looking at. The ladders on the hike are extremely fun. — Gwen Craig, policy reporter

Rocky Peak Ridge to Giant Mountain

This is a difficult summit with stunning views most of the way up from the trailhead off of Route 9 near New Russia. As you approach the 4,420-foot Rocky Peak summit, you’ll encounter Mary Louise Pond, a beautiful body of water and the location of one of the highest designated campsites in the High Peaks. With a little coordination (two vehicles) you can continue up and over Giant and descend near Chapel Pond or Roaring Brook Falls. — Chris Radey, circulation manager

The Open Space Institute has upgraded the Upper Works trailhead area in recent years. The trailhead, located in Newcomb, allows access to many High Peaks trails and some newer shorter ones created by OSI along the Hudson River. Most recently, with the help of the town of Newcomb, OSI created a new parking area for hikers. The upgrades allow hikers to walk through the old village of Adirondac and look at the old relics and signs that tell the stories of the old buildings, which have been removed except for fireplaces, chimneys, and foundations. The sole remaining building is the MacNaughton House, which OSI hopes to renovate and rent to a local outfitter. Photo by Mike Lynch

Adirondac/Upper Works Trailhead

You can literally trip over more history at the “Deserted Village” than perhaps any other site inside the Blue Line. I suspect thousands of people have passed the historic detritus at the Upper Works Trailhead in Newcomb without even knowing it’s right there. One of the original furnaces (not the one next to the road) can be seen from the former parking lot. A quarry where “iron burst through the forest floor” is next to the trail to Henderson Lake and the High Peaks. Over two dozen recently installed interpretive panels along a gentle path near the foundations of many buildings provide an easily accessible area for people with mobility challenges. This is one of my go-to excursions for friends and relatives who might not be up for a strenuous hike but enjoy poking in the woods for hidden history. — Tom French, contributor

Massawepie Mire

The Mountaineer Trail in the Massawepie Conservation Easement in St. Lawrence County is a favorite short hike. Park at the lot on the left roughly 2 miles in on Massawepie Road. The trail is across the road with a gate at the start. I generally hike a mile to a bluff (great place to have lunch) after crossing the bridge over the outlet of Massawepie Lake. It is about 2 miles round trip. There are lots of wooden walkways through the charming boreal habitat. This hike is remote, quiet, and scenic. It’s open Sept. 1 to June 14 when Boy Scouts are not in session. — Joan Collins, birding columnist

Bridget O’Leary rides one of the flatter secitons on Alls-In. Photo by Mike Lynch

Bicycling

Bloomingdale loop

If you can’t decide whether you want views of mountains, lakes, rivers, farms, marshes or mountains, you don’t have to choose. This relatively easy, 20-mile loop near Bloomingdale has it all. Park at the dam of Franklin Falls Pond and head toward Bloomingdale on River Road. This will take you along the lake before it transitions into a breathtaking stretch of the Saranac River (watch for the bald eagle). A beautiful alder marsh is next, before this lightly traveled road emerges onto Route 3. Turn right and pedal to a right on Norman Ridge Road, and be prepared to be wowed by beautiful farmland and a wide mountain panorama, featuring Whiteface Mountain and multiple other ranges. Breeze down to the T and turn left on Fletcher Farm Road and ride to a right on Franklin Falls Road to your starting point. —- Tim Rowland, contributor and Explore More columnist

Massawepie Mire

An unlimited biking opportunity! I usually bike from the trailhead to thegate where you can see Route 3 (about 10.25 miles round trip). Drive 4.8 miles on Massawepie Road to a four-way intersection. Take a right and go two-tenths of a mile to a Y intersection. The dirt area at the start of the right fork is the parking lot. Bike around the gate. An old railbed, it is perfectly level. There is a vast network of dirt roads once you leave the Grass River Club lands that people bike, but I don’t believe there is a map of these roads. Make sure to stay on the main trail (easement) for several miles within Grass River Club land since all land around you is private. — Joan Collins, birding columnist

Warren County Bikeway

A nearly 19-mile round-trip from Glens Falls to the southern shores of Lake George, or vice versa, the outing offers many options, including the scenic bike ride, hiking, a swim and historic and cultural site strolls. At the Glens Falls end, one can check out a Rembrandt at The Hyde Collection. Not far from the museum is the start of the bike trail, a paved path around the Glens Falls Country Club and into deep forests, past Glen Lake, and downhill to the Lake George Battlefield Park. A swim at Million Dollar Beach makes the long uphill a cooler return within shady lanes. There are no rules against stopping to pick wild berries or to ponder soft or hard ice cream at trailside shops. — Jim Odato, editor

Adirondack Rail Trail

Ten miles from Lake Placid to Saranac Lake on the 34-mile Adirondack Rail Trail is open for the first time during summer this year. A fun trip would be to bike from one village to the other, have lunch, and head back. The trail passes wetlands and offers views of local peaks such as Scarface, Haystack, Seymour and the Sentinals. The section between Saranac Lake and Lake Clear is closed for construction and the final stretch to Tupper is also expected to be closed for construction. — Phil Brown, columnist and former editor

Low’s Ridge/Upper Dam Trail

On mostly level terrain, this is an easy 5-mile round trip ride to the upper dam on the Bog River near Tupper Lake. Enjoy lunch at the picnic spot on Hitchen’s Pond and/or climb Low’s Ridge (2 miles round trip) for beautiful views of the Bog River Valley, High Peaks and more. Take State Highway 421 past Horseshoe Lake. It continues as a dirt road. After crossing the railroad tracks, travel just under a mile to a fork and head left to the trailhead. — Joan Collins, birding columnist

Hardy Road trails

This trip is for mountain bikers. From Hardy Road in Wilmington, climb an easy mile on the Three Sisters Trail to Quaker Mountain Road, then turn around and enjoy an exhilarating ride downhill. For more fun, climb the trail again as far as Flobus, a flow trail with big swooping turns and several jumps (which you can roll over). — Phil Brown, columnist and former editor

Floodwood Mountain

This 7-mile loop can be adapted into just a hike, a shorter ride, and even include a paddle. Located on the edge of the St. Regis Canoe Area, Floodwood Mountain offers impressive views to the south toward Tupper Lake and Mount Matumbla, the highest peak in St. Lawrence County. Biking shortens the hike to two miles (out and back). The section of the loop on the soon-to-be-completed rail trail is still rough with chunky rock, but once finished will provide smooth biking for almost any level. Start from Dave and Rivka Cilley’s Floodwood Outpost. The ride to the trailhead is so gradual that you almost don’t notice it. The run from the trailhead to the railbed is one of my favorite exhilarations. — Tom French, contributor

North Country Community College students in the wilderness recreation leadership program visited Long Pond and Long Pond Mountain in the St. Regis Canoe Area during a 28-day camping trip in September. Photo by Mike Lynch

Paddling

Osgood Pond to Osgood River

This trip takes a few hours, but the second half of the trip makes you feel like you’re far off the beaten path even in the busy summer months. After putting in at the Osgood Pond boat launch in Paul Smiths, you follow the right bank for a short stretch, passing the former Northbrook lodge and usually a few loons. Once you make it around the bend you traverse the pond with a view of the scenic historic White Pine Camp tea house on your right. Soon after you arrive at the mouth of the Osgood River and follow it until it tapers off. The river feels secluded and is usually flush with bird life and other fauna. We’ve often seen eagles and kingfishers and once a very territorial otter. — Kelly Hoffsneider, designer

Jordan River

As Paul Jamieson said in his “Adirondack Canoe Waters: North Flow,” the Jordan River in the northwestern Adirondacks is wilderness paradise. It is hard to reach and guarantees fsolitude. Park at Parmenter campground for access to the Carry Falls Reservoir and paddle about 2.2 miles to an old road about a half mile beyond the spot where the Jordan River empties into Carry Falls (east side as you paddle north). Carry for about 1.5 miles staying right at every opportunity until you arrive at the Jordan River (bridge at this location). Paddling is upstream and there are lots of beaver dams and tree fall areas where you will need to take out and go around.We made a mistake going in as a day trip (should have read Jamieson first) and came out in the dark. This is definitely a canoe-camping trip and I’d recommend at least two nights. I fell in love with this remote river in spectacular boreal habitat with old growth trees. My paddling partner made me turn around. — Joan Collins, birding columnist

Long Pond Mountain

I prefer multidisciplinary outings when possible, like a through paddle with a bike shuttle, or bike/hike combo. A favorite paddle and hike is to paddle across Long Pond in the St. Regis Canoe Area, then hike Long Pond Mountain. You can leave your boat at Long Pond unless you want to paddle around Mountain Pond. Otherwise the hiking trail passes right by the pond. — Nancy Bernstein, illustrator (Note: Tom French also recommends Long Pong for boat-access camping.)

Jones Pond to Osgood

Put in Jones Pond in Paul Smiths, paddle down the outlet to Osgood Pond, cross the pond and head down the Osgood River to the ruins of a timber-and-stone dam. Return to Osgood Pond and follow hand-dug canals to Little Osgood Pond and Church Pond. Take out at Church and bike back to Jones Pond to retrieve your car. — Phil Brown, columnist and former editor

A view of Raquette Lake from the boat launch in the hamlet of the same name. Photo by Mike Lynch

Raquette Lake to Blue Mountain Lake

The final stretch of the 90-Miler paddling race on day one, this trip offers the chance to paddle big lakes and to enjoy a scenic river. You can do this as a day trip or take your time and camp along the way. You can reserve a site at Tioga Point Campground on Raquette Lake. Blue Mountain Lake offers first-come, first serve sites. — Mike Lynch, multimedia reporter

Northern Forest Canoe Trail

This 740-mile paddling route stretches from Old Forge to Fort Kent, Maine. In the Adirondacks, it follows waterways through Inlet, Raquette Lake, Long Lake, and Saranac Lake. From there, it follows the Saranac River to Plattsburgh. If you’re planning a day trip or overnight camping trip, this route is a great place to start because it offers plenty of opportunities for either. I suggest starting with some of the route near Old Forge and then working your way through the route during future trips. This will allow you to experience some of the best paddling the Adirondacks has to offer. — Mike Lynch, multimedia reporter

This old gondola sits alongside an entrance road to Lake Harris Campground. Explorer file photo

Car camping

Lake Harris Campground

A family-friendly campground in the heart of the Adirondacks, Lake Harris state campground in Newcomb offers many water-side sites. My family prefers to be in a quiet area on the other side of the campground road that ends in a dead end. The lake is a draw itself: We love paddling across it to swim at the town beach and have fun at the playground. Great Camp Santanoni is also close by, plus the Adirondack Interpretive Center, and Tahawus/Upper Works trails. Plenty to explore! — Melissa Hart, digital editor

John Dillon Park

This 200-acre park, which is operated by Paul Smith’s College on International Paper land, is located 10 minutes from Long Lake. It offers nine lean-tos, one tent site and 3 miles of trails. This facility was made for people with disabilities, and it specifically caters to anyone who wants to experience wilderness for the day or as a camper but requires assistance or accessible trails. In addition to having level and smooth trails, staff will take people’s gear back to the overnight sites. I’ve been visiting the park for more than a decade to do stories about it, and have been impressed with trails and lean-tos and setting. Grampus Lake is spectacular and this place rivals any campground in the park. And it’s free for users. — Mike Lynch, multimedia reporter

After a storm passed, top, two of the group return to paddling on Long Lake. Photo by Herb Terns

Boat-access camping

Massawepie Lake

Distillery Hill is a lovely place to camp on Massawepie Lake. Drive 1 mile on Massawepie Road to the first parking area. Put in across the road from the parking lot. Paddle 1.25 miles south-southwest and around Eagle Island to the Distillery Hill campsite on a hilly peninsula. From the campsite you can paddle into the lovely outlet and under the new bridge over it. Or you can hike on the Mountaineer Trail a few feet down the hill from the campsite. There is abundant wildlife and you’ll hear and see bald eagles and common loons. — Joan Collins, birding columnist

Long Lake

The north end of Long Lake, remote, quiet, scenic, and full of wildlife, is one of my favorite places. There are lots of campsites, many with lean-tos. The northernmost point at Turtle Beach has two beautiful campsites. You can go by motor boat or canoe. (The marina in Long Lake will transport you 10 miles to the north end with your canoe.) You can use a motor boat on the Raquette River, the outlet of Long Lake, (with care) all the way to the top of Raquette Falls. Or use a motor boat on the lake and bring a canoe for exploring the Raquette and Cold Rivers. The Raquette River is enchanting all the way to the falls. — Joan Collins, birding columnist

Long Pond

Breakfast near loons, seclusion, an exclusive hike, and never-ending echos between shores, Long Pond has been one of my favorite destinations for decades. From along Floodwood Road in the St. Regis Canoe area, the .2 mile path to the hand launch is easily traversable with a dolly. The trail to Long Pond Mountain is only accessible by paddle. Prior to having kids, and knowing it might be a few years before I returned, I stared at the stars through the branches of the trees above our favorite site to form an indelible image in my mind that I can conjure anytime I wish. — Tom French, contributor