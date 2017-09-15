Friday, September 15, 2017

5 Fun Facts about Jen Kretser

  1. She is an artist—a printmaker—and serves on the board of BluSeed Studios. Her art is about climate change, which species are vulnerable to changes in temperatures and flooding.
  2. She has traveled extensively in Central America, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, and India—exploring parks and meeting people.
  3. She has a bachelor’s of science degree in wildlife ecology and art from Cornell University and a master’s in environmental science and education from Antioch University.
  4. Before her work with the Wild Center, Kretser was director of education for the Adirondack Mountain Club for seven years.
  5. Her younger sister, Heidi, also returned to the Adirondacks to be the Livelihoods and Conservation Coordinator for the Wildlife Conservation Society.

