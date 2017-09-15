Friday, September 15, 2017
5 Fun Facts about Jen Kretser
- She is an artist—a printmaker—and serves on the board of BluSeed Studios. Her art is about climate change, which species are vulnerable to changes in temperatures and flooding.
- She has traveled extensively in Central America, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, and India—exploring parks and meeting people.
- She has a bachelor’s of science degree in wildlife ecology and art from Cornell University and a master’s in environmental science and education from Antioch University.
- Before her work with the Wild Center, Kretser was director of education for the Adirondack Mountain Club for seven years.
- Her younger sister, Heidi, also returned to the Adirondacks to be the Livelihoods and Conservation Coordinator for the Wildlife Conservation Society.