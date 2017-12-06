A state judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Environmental Conservation’s construction of “community connector” snowmobile trails in the Forest Preserve.
Protect the Adirondacks argued that the trails—up to twelve feet wide on curves and graded smooth—violated Article 14 of the state constitution, which declares that the Preserve “shall be forever kept as wild forest lands.”
Protect contended that the snowmobile trails detracted from the wild-forest character of the Preserve and required the cutting of an unconstitutional number of trees.
In a decision dated December 1, acting State Supreme Court Justice Gerald W. Connolly disagreed with both arguments.
The community-connector trails, he wrote, “are no more out of harmony with forest lands in their wild state than the foot, horse and bicycle trails throughout the Preserve.”
Connolly also found that the amount of trees to be cut for the trails did not violate the standard set forth in earlier court decisions.
DEC considers only trees greater than three inches in diameter at breast height (dbh) when estimating the number of trees to be cut for a trail. Protect contended that smaller trees are ecologically important and should be counted as well—which would greatly inflate the number.
Connolly, however, said DEC’s method of counting trees is “not improper” and is in keeping with earlier court cases.
Peter Bauer, the executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, said he was disappointed with the decision but doesn’t know whether the organization will appeal it.
“We put on a case that showed there were around a thousand trees cut down for each mile of snowmobile trail constructed and that intact forest areas were turned into grass lawns,” Bauer said in an email. “We thought that this was proof that these lands were not forever kept as wild forest lands and that tree cutting exceeded past precedents for what was allowable. The judge disagreed.”
DEC plans to build a number of community-connector trails throughout the Adirondack Park to facilitate snowmobile travel between hamlets.
Click here to read an earlier article from the Adirondack Explorer on the court case.
Click the link below to read Connolly’s decision.
This is as it should be and is good news. The fact is that snowmobile trails occupy only a fraction of a percent of land and do not detract from the overall character of wild forest lands. Some might be ‘improved’ beyond a mere foot trail, but take a look at the ‘foot trails’ up any popular mountain and tell me that they look at all natural. Sometimes they are 20 foot wide muddy rocky ditches. Article 14 does not say that forest preserve lands shall be made in to “wilderness.” In fact the word “wilderness” is only used once in a sentence which says “The legislature shall further provide for the acquisition of lands and waters, including improvements thereon and any interest therein, OUTSIDE THE FOREST PRESERVE COUNTIES, and the dedication of properties so acquired or now owned, which because of their natural beauty, wilderness character, or geological, ecological or historical significance, shall be preserved and administered for the use and enjoyment of the people” so it does not even apply to the Adirondack forest preserve. Article 14 does not define wilderness or “the remote interior” of wild forest lands. The latter term was in fact made up just a few years ago to further restrict where snowmobile trails could be.
Finally, a win for local communities and winter tourism outside of the 9N/73 corridor.
Good news for a change. These trails are so small in relation to the park. Good for locals and tourism and jobs.