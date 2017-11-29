No more ‘Writer’s Almanac’ on NCPR

When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is turn on North Country Public Radio. I leave it on as I eat breakfast and get ready for work. And so I’ve become quite familiar with The Writer’s Almanac, which had aired daily.

In light of Wednesday’s news about Garrison Keillor, the show’s creator, we wondered if we would ever hear it again.

Evidently, the answer is no.

We asked Ellen Rocco, NCPR’s station manager, if she planned to pull the feature from the air. We also asked for her reaction to the news. Here’s her response in full:

“It’s gone. Not our decision. The distributor has ceased all connection with Garrison as of today. Still unclear if we’re talking about a single episode with Keillor or a pattern. But, American Public Media (APM) and Minnesota Public Radio (MPR)—the distributor and production company affiliated with both Writers Almanac and Prairie Home–have severed all ties with Keillor. Name of Prairie Home will change in the near future. That’s about all we know at this point.”

Keillor also created The Prairie Home Companion, but he no longer hosts the weekly show.

MPR said Keillor was fired over “in appropriate behavior” with a colleague.

Click here to read MPR’s statement.

Here is a statement that Keillor provided to the New York Times: “I’ve been fired over a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version M.P.R. heard. Most stories are.”

NCPR is broadcast throughout the Adirondack Park.