DEC Says Man Kept Bobcat Locked In Shed

Wildlife photographer Larry Master is writing about bobcats in the May/June issue of the Adirondack Explorer and submitted a great photo to go along with text.

After reading about these beautiful creatures—the last wild felines in the Adirondacks—I was disturbed to learn that a man had been keeping a bobcat locked in a shed at his home in Jefferson County west of the Adirondack Park.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says two conservation officers, Kevin Holze and Peter Jackson, went to the home on March 29. A neighbor told them the bobcat was in a shed outside the home.

Eventually, the man came out of the house. “He claimed that the bobcat was struck by a vehicle three weeks prior and he was caring for the animal,” DEC said in a news release.

However, DEC says the bobcat was not injured. They seized the animal and released it into the woods. The man was charged with illegal possession of wildlife and is scheduled to appear in Theresa town court in late April.

Though seldom seen, bobcats are fairly common in the Adirondacks and much of the state. They are about twice the size of a housecat and have a short “bob” tail.

DEC says the bobcat population has been expanding into the western and central regions of the state. In response, the department a few years ago approved a bobcat-management plan that permits hunting in those areas. The plan was opposed by many wildlife advocates, including Larry Master, who also is a zoologist. Master belongs to the Explorer’s board of directors.