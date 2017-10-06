ARTA Criticizes Judge’s Rail-Trail Decision

Adirondack Recreational Trail Advocates has been a strong voice for converting the rail line between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake into a biking, hiking, and snowmobile trail. Last month, however, Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert G. Main Jr. ruled that the state’s plan for the rail trail violated the law. On Friday morning, ARTA issued the following news release:
Adirondack Recreational Trail Advocates (ARTA) today reaffirmed its support for the compromise
plan approved by the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) and the New York State Departments of
Transportation and Environmental Conservation that called for the creation of an Adirondack Rail
Trail between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake.
The ARTA board, on behalf of the more than 13,000 citizens, 400 businesses, and the seven villages, towns and counties along the corridor who joined in petitioning the State for this important economic growth engine, urges the State to remedy whatever procedural issues have caused the court to invalidate the previously-approved plan for the development of the rail-trail.
We find it inconceivable that the APA erred when approved the 2016 Unit Management Plan. The
1996 Unit Management Plan (UMP) anticipated conversion of some or all of the Remsen-Lake
Placid right of way to recreational uses. The 2016 UMP that did just that. The APA approved both
UMP’s as being consistent with the State Land Use Master Plan (SLMP), a document that it also
drafted. We will be fully supportive if the State chooses to appeal the court decision questioning
that decision and authority.
However, since the major stumbling block to continuing the construction of the Adirondack Rail
Trail is the court’s interpretations of what is a “travel corridor”, we urge the State agencies to clarify
that definition and to reaffirm that poorly or unused rail corridors can be converted to recreational
uses without losing their classification as a travel corridor under the SLMP.
ARTA is urging all of its members, supporters, municipal officials, affected businesses and sister
advocacy groups to join in reaffirming their support for the Adirondack Rail Trail. We will be
calling on our elected officials and on the state agencies involved, as well as on the Governor, to
urge speedy resolution of this temporary setback.
Considering that this is a press release from ARTA, it is not surprising that it is full of information that is simply wrong. Their interpretation of the Judge’s ruling glosses over too many inconvenient facts – the errors of law by the state, the title issues it ignored, the blatant disdain for historic preservation. The title issues alone completely invalidate the economic arguments made for the trail, and no tweak to the SLMP will fix that.
ARTA also wildly overstates support for the trail, and ignores the fact that the trail is still possible IF they accept the presence of the rails. ARTA’s real agenda all along is to get rid of the tracks. They have no intention of accepting the compromise themselves – they continue to make clear they intend to get the tracks removed all the way to Thendara.
Rather than take ARTA’s word for what the ruling means, read it for yourself and decide. It can be found here:
https://s3.amazonaws.com/ogden_images/www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/images/2017/09/27201417/170928RRCourtOrder.pdf
Well, boys and girls, we all saw what happened the *first* time that ARTA led NY State by the hand in something that they were spearheading…..will the state fall for it again? Time will tell.
You didn’t think Daddy Keet and his gang would go quietly, did you?
If anyone needs further reason to have some caution before accepting ARTA statements at face value, here’s one more thing. Lee Keet of ARTA once claimed the rail trail would pump $20 million a year into the tri-lakes economy if I recall correctly.
Spread that over the 40 weeks the corridor isn’t given over to snowmobiles, at $50 a visitor per day, you need over 1,400 cyclists Every Single Day to hit that target. And they all have to be from outside the region for that to be new money coming into the local economy, not locals just handing the same money back and forth to each other. Plus – you have to subtract all the money that could be coming from rail visitors.
You can believe ARTA – or you can do the math.