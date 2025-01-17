An unusual search and rescue, involving a moose

Forest Rangers, ECON Police work to free a moose stuck in ice of Lake Abanakee in the Adirondacks

On Thursday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) came to the rescue of an unlikely subject: A bull moose. The animal had broken through the ice and into the icy waters of Lake Abanakee in frigid temperatures, and was unable to get out.

According to DEC operations staff, a bystander made the call after seeing the moose walk out onto the lake and fall through approximately 200 feet from the beach in the town of Indian Lake.

Watch: In the above video provided by NYS DEC, rescuers work to free a bull moose stuck in the ice.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

RELATED READING: Adirondack moose population threatened but stable

Three forest rangers joined two responding ECON officers in getting out on the ice. They cut a channel with a chainsaw, and cleared a pathway for the moose to free itself. Two rangers guided the moose to shallow water near the shore. Once free, the moose, which had been stuck in the ice for about 2 hours, made several attempts to get up before regaining its strength, standing up on the stable ice, and walking off into the woods, according to a news release from the DEC.

“With little time to spare, our ECOs and Forest Rangers jumped into action without hesitation, braved the elements, and risked their own safety to rescue an animal in need. I’m proud of the work they’ve done to bring about such a positive outcome,” said Karen Przyklek, director of DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement in the release.