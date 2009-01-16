Climbers to the rescue
Adirondack News & Views
The Latest
- Amid Threats, Healthcare Rallies Planned
- 2 Injured in Webb Snowmobile Crash
- Hoosick Falls Abandons PFOA Claims
- North Hudson Adk 'Gateway' Planned
- Cuomo Pitches 750-mile Biking And Hiking Trail
- North Country Health at Stake in ACA Fight
- Little Re-introduces Act To Limit NYS Purchases
- 1st Woman to Chair Franklin Co Leg Sworn
- Push On To Attract 2023 World University Games
- Rally Planned To Support NNY Healthcare
- Cuomo Seeks Early Voting, Same-Day Registration
- Cuomo Pushes Upstate Ride-Sharing Services
- Verizon Limits Unlimited Data Plans to 200GB
- Griffo Involved in Sexist Twitter War
- LP's Armstrong Makes Jr Jumping Worlds
Adirondack Almanack
Upper Hudson Recreation Hub Microenterprise GrantsThe Essex County Industrial Development Agency was awarded an Adirondack Park Upper Hudson Recreation Hub Grant last year for a… >>More
Outtakes
Don Mellor Publishes New Ice-Climbing GuidebookDon Mellor’s second edition of Blue Lines: An Adirondack Ice Climber’s Guide, published this month (just in time for this… >>More
Recent
Outdoor Recreation
Tim Rowland: The Cub Hunter At Old ForgeDespite visiting the summits of the hallowed 46 High Peaks over the years, I believe it’s still hard to beat… >>More
Natural History
Inside An Adirondack Beaver Lodge in WinterThe lack of a deep covering of snow can be a benefit to some forms of wildlife, and a detriment to others.… >>More
Environment
Conservancy Acquires 135 Acres At Otis Brook In JayLake Placid Land Conservancy recently acquired a 135-acre habitat and open space conservation easement in the Town of Jay, that… >>More
History & Culture
Canal System Designated National Historic LandmarkSecretary of the Interior Sally Jewell and National Park Service Acting Director Michael T. Reynolds announced that The NYS Canal… >>More
Discover The Explorer
The Adirondack Explorer brings you exciting excursions, fascinating wildlife and vital news about the Adirondack Park.
Order your
FREE ISSUE!
Book Reviews
Each issue of the Adirondack Explorer contains reviews of the non-fiction books that matter most to our readers. The subjects include Adirondack history, outdoor recreation, wildlife, natural history, and public policy. Most of the past reviews are now available online.
Click here to browse book reviews
Adventure Planner
One mission of the Adirondack Explorer is to show people how to enjoy New York State’s great wilderness. Every issue includes accounts of hiking, paddling, cross-country skiing, rock climbing, bicycling, and other outdoor pursuits. Subscribers get unlimited access to our Adventure Planner, an online archive of hundreds of recreational stories.