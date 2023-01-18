World University Games: Highlights from Lake Placid

The 2023 FISU World University Games kicked off January 12 with its Opening Ceremonies taking place in Lake Placid at the Olympic Center.

Since that day, roughly 1,440 competitors from 46 countries have competed in a dozen sports ranging from alpine skiing to figure skating.

Below are some photos from the first few days of the games, which continue until Sunday at venues through the North Country.

The Opening Ceremonies for 2023 FISU World University Games at the Olympic Center’s Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid on January 12. Photo provided by the FISU Games

Members of the Great Britain contingent wave at the Opening Ceremonies at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 12 in Lake Placid. Photo by Seth Gitner/FISU Games

Ukraine flag bearer waves flag during Opening Ceremony at the 2023 FISU World University Games. Photo by Maddie Crooke/FISU Games

A stilt walker performs downtown Lake Placid at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 14. Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/FISU Games

Kids sit on a giant Adirondack chair in downtown Lake Placid at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 14 . Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/FISU Games

Local forerunners line up before the women’s five-kilometer cross-country race Tuesday morning at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Photo by Mike Lynch/Adirondack Explorer

Local athletes take on the forerunning duties before Tuesday’s 10-kilometer men’s cross-country ski race at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Photo by Mike Lynch

Finland’s Tiia Olkkonen starts the women’s individual five-kilometer classic race Tuesday at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Photo by Mike Lynch

With blue skis, Mount Van Hoevenberg’s scenery shined during the women’s five-kilometer cross-country ski race Tuesday morning. Seen in the background is Whiteface Mountain. Photo by Mike Lynch

Adirondack Mac stuffed animals are given to the medalists during the University Games. Photo by Mike Lynch

FInland’s Hilla Niemela celebrates winning the gold at the five-kilometer crosscountry ski race Tuesday. Photo by Mike Lynch

Thomas Fitzgerald, of Connecticut, races in the men’s 1,500-meter speed skating competition Tuesday on the Olympic oval in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

Johanco Veldsman, of Great Britain, races in the men’s 1,500-meter speed skating competition Tuesday in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

Teams enter the arena before the curling match in Saranac Lake Tuesday. Photo by Mike Lynch

Team USA competing in the curling competition at the newly renovated curling center in Saranac Lake on Tuesday. Photo by MIke Lynch

Luca Taranzano of Italy takes second place during men’s alpine skiing: super G at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 14 in Wilmington. Photo by Sammy Swiss/FISU Games

USA’s Lorraine McNamara and Anton Spiridonov compete in ice dance rhythm dance during FISU World University Games on January 13 in Lake Placid. They finished in first place. Photo by Nancie Battaglia/FISU Games

The final pack of skiers as they start the Nordic Combined Men’s Individual Gundersen 10km lead by Oleksandr Shumbarets (16) of Ukraine at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 13 in Lake Placid. Photo by Porter Binks/FISU Games

Tereza Jandova (1) of the Czech Republic takes aim at the range during the Biathlon single mixed relay (men & women) race at the World University Games at Mount Van Hoevenberg on January 15 in Lake Placid. Photo by Porter Binks/FISU Games

Machiko Kubota of Japan competes during ski jumping competition at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 16 in Lake Placid. Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/FISU Games

