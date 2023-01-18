Adirondack Explorer

World University Games: Highlights from Lake Placid

World University Games: Highlights from Lake Placid

The 2023 FISU World University Games kicked off January 12 with its Opening Ceremonies taking place in Lake Placid at the Olympic Center.

Since that day, roughly 1,440 competitors from 46 countries have competed in a dozen sports ranging from alpine skiing to figure skating.

Below are some photos from the first few days of the games, which continue until Sunday at venues through the North Country.

opening ceremonies
The Opening Ceremonies for 2023 FISU World University Games at the Olympic Center’s Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid on January 12. Photo provided by the FISU Games
great britain at opening ceremony at world university games
Members of the Great Britain contingent wave at the Opening Ceremonies at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 12 in Lake Placid. Photo by Seth Gitner/FISU Games
Ukraine flag at world university games
Ukraine flag bearer waves flag during Opening Ceremony at the 2023 FISU World University Games. Photo by Maddie Crooke/FISU Games
stilt walker
A stilt walker performs downtown Lake Placid at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 14. Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/FISU Games
adirondack chair
Kids sit on a giant Adirondack chair in downtown Lake Placid at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 14 . Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/FISU Games
cross country race
Local forerunners line up before the women’s five-kilometer cross-country race Tuesday morning at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Photo by Mike Lynch/Adirondack Explorer
cross country ski race
Local athletes take on the forerunning duties before Tuesday’s 10-kilometer men’s cross-country ski race at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Photo by Mike Lynch
5K ski race
Finland’s Tiia Olkkonen starts the women’s individual five-kilometer classic race Tuesday at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Photo by Mike Lynch
mount van ho
With blue skis, Mount Van Hoevenberg’s scenery shined during the women’s five-kilometer cross-country ski race Tuesday morning. Seen in the background is Whiteface Mountain. Photo by Mike Lynch
mac the moose stuffed animals
Adirondack Mac stuffed animals are given to the medalists during the University Games. Photo by Mike Lynch
winners
FInland’s Hilla Niemela celebrates winning the gold at the five-kilometer crosscountry ski race Tuesday. Photo by Mike Lynch
speed skating
Thomas Fitzgerald, of Connecticut, races in the men’s 1,500-meter speed skating competition Tuesday on the Olympic oval in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch
speed skating
Johanco Veldsman, of Great Britain, races in the men’s 1,500-meter speed skating competition Tuesday in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch
curling
Teams enter the arena before the curling match in Saranac Lake Tuesday. Photo by Mike Lynch

women's curling
Team USA competing in the curling competition at the newly renovated curling center in Saranac Lake on Tuesday. Photo by MIke Lynch
alpine skiing
Luca Taranzano of Italy takes second place during men’s alpine skiing: super G at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 14 in Wilmington. Photo by Sammy Swiss/FISU Games
dance skating pairs world university games
USA’s Lorraine McNamara and Anton Spiridonov compete in ice dance rhythm dance during FISU World University Games on January 13 in Lake Placid. They finished in first place. Photo by Nancie Battaglia/FISU Games
Nordic skiing world university games
The final pack of skiers as they start the Nordic Combined Men’s Individual Gundersen 10km lead by Oleksandr Shumbarets (16) of Ukraine at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 13 in Lake Placid. Photo by Porter Binks/FISU Games
biathlon world university games
Tereza Jandova (1) of the Czech Republic takes aim at the range during the Biathlon single mixed relay (men & women) race at the World University Games at Mount Van Hoevenberg on January 15 in Lake Placid. Photo by Porter Binks/FISU Games
ski jumping at world university games
Machiko Kubota of Japan competes during ski jumping competition at the 2023 FISU World University Games on January 16 in Lake Placid. Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/FISU Games

