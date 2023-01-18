World University Games: Highlights from Lake Placid

The 2023 FISU World University Games kicked off January 12 with its Opening Ceremonies taking place in Lake Placid at the Olympic Center.
Since that day, roughly 1,440 competitors from 46 countries have competed in a dozen sports ranging from alpine skiing to figure skating.
Below are some photos from the first few days of the games, which continue until Sunday at venues through the North Country.
