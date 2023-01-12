The calm before the University Games

Staff report

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games opening ceremony is scheduled to take place Thursday night in Lake Placid.

The games are expected to feature roughly 1,440 collegiate athletes from more than 540 universities around the world.

Forty-six countries will be represented in 12 sports, ranging from Nordic combined to curling.

Below are some photos taken Wednesday and Thursday in Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, just hours before the games were set to officially kick off.

Local elementary school students participated in the torch run in Saranac Lake Thursday. They are shown here at the Saranac Lake Civic Center, which is hosting curling for the games. The torch travelled throughout the North Country before landing in its final destination of Lake Placid Thursday afternoon. Photo by Mike Lynch

David McCahill, an emcee for the games, addresses the crowd at the Saranac Lake Civic Center Thursday. Alongside him is Adirondack Mac, mascot for the games. Photo by Mike Lynch

The Olympic Sporting Complex at Mount Van Hoevenberg, shown here Wednesday night, will host Nordic events. Warm temperatures have threatened snow conditions in recent weeks, but officials are hoping snowmaking will offset the fall-like weather. Photo by James M. Odato

State police have blocked off Main Street in Lake Placid to vehicle traffic. The scene was quiet Thursday in the early afternoon, but should pick up in the coming days. Photo by Mike Lynch

Lake Placid students run from the Olympic Jumping Complex to the village as part of the torch run Thursday. Photo by Mike Lynch

An electric bus will be transporting people between venues during the games. Parking is expected to be in demand at venues. Photo by Mike Lynch

An ice sculpture in downtown Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

Signs advertising the games can be seen around Lake Placid and the North Country. Area businesses are hoping to get a boost from visitors coming to the Lake Placid region. Photo by Mike Lynch