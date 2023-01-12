The calm before the University Games

Staff report
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games opening ceremony is scheduled to take place Thursday night in Lake Placid.
The games are expected to feature roughly 1,440 collegiate athletes from more than 540 universities around the world.
Forty-six countries will be represented in 12 sports, ranging from Nordic combined to curling.
Below are some photos taken Wednesday and Thursday in Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, just hours before the games were set to officially kick off.
Leave a Reply