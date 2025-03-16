A wooly good time: Walking llamas in Old Forge

Moose River Farms owner Anne Phinney has turned her vision into reality, offering llama trekking experiences visitors of all ages

By Jamie Organski

What do 10 llamas, George Clooney, Adirondack hiking trails and a photo shoot have in common? They are all part of the unique and memorable experience of llama trekking, a family-friendly excursion dreamed up seven years ago by Anne Phinney of Moose River Farm in Old Forge.

The idea of llama trekking was born from a program in which Phinney taught children about caring for animals. Children aged 8 to 12 would visit the farm one day a week in the summer and handle the animals. While Phinney continued to incorporate new animals into the program, something “wooly” was missing.

Why llamas?

“I decided on llamas because they are a working animal, still more reliable than motorized vehicles for distributing supplies in the Andes Mountains,” she said. “Llama fiber is a secondary purpose.” What she didn’t know was how much she would grow to love them.

Anne Phinney with her husband, Rod, and their horses. Photo by Jamie Organski

After a two-year search, Phinney purchased two llamas from Dakota Ridge Farm in Ballston Spa.

“I walked my llamas through our farm and it was like lightning went through my body,” Phinney said. There was no turning back.

Phinney invited visitors to join in on their daily walks, an idea that quickly became popular. “As word got around, I needed to add more llamas. Turns out llamas are sweet creatures who enjoy human companionship,” she said.

A cross between a horse and a teddy bear, llamas are curious about meeting new people and are good listeners when it comes to following directions. They are smart, hard working and yet very sweet. They enjoy hugs, walks in the woods and even posing for photos with their walking partners.

The llama love multiplied quickly for Phinney. “What started as two llamas became three, became six, and now we have 10 llamas. I call it llama math. The llamas really do run the farm,” she said. “And they know it.”

A youngster gets a helping hand as this trekking group from the Floyd area experiences a full trek on a scenic, snowy January afternoon. Photo by Jamie Organski

Llama trekking basics

There are healing aspects of nature and animals, and with llama trekking, folks get to experience the best of both, said Phinney.

The treks have been a focal point of the farm for the past several years, and although Phinney misses the children’s program, she loves conducting farm tour and llama walks, and meeting with families from the Adirondacks and beyond.

The farm offers two types of walks: a full trek and a mini trek. The full trek ($30 per person) is a 1-mile loop and takes about 1.5 hours. The outing includes a guided llama walk through the farm’s scenic trails and a farm tour where visitors meet all the animals. In addition to 10 llamas, the farm has five horses, two miniature donkeys named Bing and Frankie, goats that Phinney has dubbed her middle-school mean girls, even a 10-month old camel named Kipling. She also keeps a variety of turkeys, ducks, geese and chickens.

The mini trek ($20 per person) is geared toward those with low or limited mobility or small children who would do better with a shorter distance. The mini trek includes the farm tour and a short 10-minute guided llama walk.

While llama trekking is suitable for all ages and abilities, children need to be 8 years and older in order to walk their own llama. Younger children may share a llama with an adult. Phinney reminded llama trekkers to dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.

“No teenagers shivering in Crocs, and no flip-flops or sandals around hooved animals,” she said with a laugh.

If you go Llama treks are offered daily, year-round at Moose River Farm, located at 168 Woodcraft Road in Old Forge, The schedule in the summer is typically a full trek at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a full trek in winter at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mini-treks are usually scheduled for the middle of the day.

Make a reservation with Phinney by emailing [email protected] or texting (315) 240-4707. For more information about Moose River Farm, visit their website.

A personal pairing

Phinney said she enjoys matching up each trekker with their animals based on personality traits for optimal compatibility.

“Bluff, Majic and Malibu [the ladies of the group] stick together, as they do not particularly like the boy llamas. Bravo is the George Clooney of the group and he is gorgeous. Adonis has no sense of humor, is gentle, and all business. He walks the trail like a periscope. Stormy is bouncy like a big dog and therefore needs a walking partner who is confident. Ty likes to lick everyone’s hair and Lloki is an adolescent ADHD male with a ‘pick me’ attitude. Quix is a good hugger and Chokko has one gear: nice and slow.”

The high point of the trek is the photo shoot, where visitors line up to hug, feed, and pet their new furry friends, while Phinney snaps individual shots, couples portraits, family photos, and action shots.

“The reactions I’ve captured are priceless,” Phinney said. “People leave with smiles on their faces and with something concrete they can share with family and friends. The llamas are more than happy to oblige.”

Top photo: Some of the llamas at Moose River Farm in Old Forge. Photo by Jamie Organski