Lake Luzerne councilman floats proposal that would deflate rival’s Adirondack tubing operation

Owner of Adirondack Adventures Center has idea to limit access to road in Warrensburg, which would cut off competitor Tubby Tubes’ access to Hudson River

By Wendy Liberatore, Times Union

A town councilman is seeking to shut down the Warrensburg portion of River Road to all commercial traffic, a move he acknowledges would kill his business competitor, but believes would make the road safer.

Town Board member Dane Morton, owner of Adirondack Adventures Center, said the stretch of the one-lane dirt road, used by Tubby Tubes River Co., is too dangerous for buses that drop off hundreds of tubers each day in the summer. He wants the Town Board to press Warrensburg to close it to commercial vehicles, essentially eliminating Tubby Tubes’ access to the Hudson River.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“I really believe that it’s a matter of time before something really bad happens,” Morton said on Friday. “So I’m just trying to avoid that.”

A river-float tour bus drives up River Road on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Warrensburg.

Will Waldron/Times Union

At a July 16 Town Board meeting, Morton said he wants others on the board to take the lead on the campaign to close the road to commercial traffic in the area known as Buttermilk. He also said he would recuse himself on the matter that Town Board member Tim Hanlon said “would cut the throat” of Tubby Tubes.

“I grew up here, so I understand the frustration of the locals,” Morton said. “There’s a lot of frustration up there with the locals, not only the fact that they can’t access it as easily when the buses are up there. And there (is) exposure that that area gets. … The amount of people that will go up there … Then that brings another safety issue.”

Tubby Tubes owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he hasn’t heard anything from Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“They have never formally reached out to us,” Geraghty said. “But you can’t just close down the road. It’s a whole process. Right now, there have been no formal overtures.”

Morton said he received emails indicating there were multiple incidents at Buttermilk over the July 4th weekend “because the buses were blocking traffic for up to 45 minutes at a time.”

The road leading to the access for tubers along the Hudson River Special Management Area begins in Lake Luzerne but ends in Warrensburg. At the town line, there is a parking lot. But according to Morton, Tubby Tubes drops its customers at the turn-around at the end of River Road in Warrensburg — more than a mile away from the parking lot.

On Friday, Morton also said that closing down that portion of the road would not affect his business as he puts his clientele’s tubes on the other side of the river in Stony Creek.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“I removed my buses from that side of the river because I thought it was going to be too dangerous,” Morton said. “I spent a good amount of money, a half a million dollars, to move to the other side of the river just so that I could avoid that sort of thing.”

At the meeting, it was unclear if any other council members or Merlino, who could not be immediately reached for comment, would take up the cause for Morton. However, in trying to convince the Town Board, Morton mentioned Hunter Scofield, a 15-year-old Tubby Tubes guide who died in 2014 when one of the business’ buses overturned. At the time, State Police said the rollover was a result of a mechanical malfunction.

Regardless, Morton has an ally in James Sullivan, president of Morgan Duke Conservation Society, a group that volunteers along the river in Warrensburg and Lake Luzerne. He agrees that the road is dangerous.

“We have a good relationship with Tubby Tubes, but I think that when the buses go past the town line parking lot, the road could collapse into the Hudson River,” Sullivan said. “It’s dangerous for cars, too. It’s a safety matter.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

He launched a petition urging Warrensburg to make changes to the road and to prohibit buses for the safety of not just tubers, but hikers and campers as well as their dogs that run off-leash along the road.

“Dane Morton is not trying to shut down Tubby Tubes,” Sullivan said. “He and other residents are worried about the condition of the road and the safety of everyone.”

Top photo: Customers with Tubby Tubes River Company enjoy a float ride down the Hudson River on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Warrensburg. Photo by Will Waldron/Times Union