Webb board relaxes Old Forge Pond boat parking rules, increases fines

New law allows limited overnight boating in summer months

By Jamie Organski

After years of a strict ban, the Town of Webb Board has amended its local law to permit limited overnight boat parking on Old Forge Pond, effective June 1 to Sept.15. The new regulations, passed May 13, aim to balance dock access for everyone while deterring long-term monopolization of prime waterfront spots. Violators, however, will face a $1,000 fine.

The change comes after a 2021 ban on overnight parking, which the Town of Webb Police Chief Jason T. Mulcahy explained was often circumvented by boat owners who found the previous $250 fine cheaper than marina dockage fees. The substantial increase is designed to eliminate that loophole.

According to Mulcahy, while $1,000 may seem like a hefty fine, it is meant to minimize previous occasions where boat owners would rather pay a fine that was less than paying dockage fees at a marina, he said, noting that patrols will occur during early morning hours.

While the navigation docks will be available for emergency vessel parking only, the area behind the tennis courts in Old Forge will be open for daytime/limited overnight boat parking from June 1 to Sept. 15. Photo by Jamie Organski

New rules

No Parking Zone: Navigation docks are strictly for emergency vessels only.

The boardwalk stretch from the southernmost point of the navigation docks to the Pine Knoll property allows parking only from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. No overnight parking here.

The boardwalk stretch from the southernmost point of the navigation docks to the Pine Knoll property allows parking only from No overnight parking here. Limited Overnight Parking: You can now tie up or dock a boat overnight along the boardwalk behind the tennis court (from the northernmost point of the navigation docks to the boardwalk’s end) and along the shoreline near the Pied Piper. However, beware of two “reset” nights each week : Thursday 11:59 p.m. to Friday 8:00 a.m. Sunday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 8:00 a.m.

However, beware of two "reset" nights each week:
Thursday 11:59 p.m. to Friday 8:00 a.m.
Sunday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 8:00 a.m.

Public input shapes decision

The board held a public hearing on May 13, where public input played a key role. While copies of the proposed law weren’t immediately available on the town’s website or at the hearing, it was posted on the Town of Webb (TOW) Facebook page beforehand.

Two letters strongly advocating for overnight parking were submitted. Local resident Jennifer Fenton of The Forge Motel emphasized that reinstating overnight parking would boost tourism, encourage longer stays, and enhance Old Forge’s appeal as a boating destination. She suggested solutions like limited hours or designated spaces to manage the change effectively.

John Kalil, another proponent, urged the board to review Lake George’s boat docking ordinances. He recounted how eliminating overnight boat parking there negatively impacted tourism and local businesses, cautioning that “Important decisions such as boat parking have consequences that may not be felt immediately, but they will eventually impact the community.”

This section of the boardwalk will be available for daytime boat parking only. Violators will be subject to a $1,000 fine. Photo by Jamie Organski

Addressing concerns and future plans

Devon Daiker of Daiker’s in Old Forge voiced frustration over a $75 ticket received last summer for parking just 15 minutes past midnight, despite not parking overnight. He suggested a 6 a.m. enforcement start rather than midnight, given that some businesses operate until 2 a.m.

“What’s the difference between midnight and 2 [a.m.]? Daiker asked.

Town Supervisor Bonnie Baker’s succinct response: “A ticket.”

Councilman Kyle Lindsay acknowledged the need for discretion in ticketing, adding that he doesn’t promote boating while intoxicated and still sees midnight as a “reasonable hour” for enforcement. He clarified that the two “reset nights” are designed to offer both residents and visitors “a fair shake at the possibility of parking their boat overnight for a day or two days.”

Attendees also inquired about adding more docks. Lindsay noted discussions about potentially adding finger docks in the future, with state assistance possibly tied to an upcoming dam project. Heather Hoffman questioned why the 9-10 spots on navigation docks would remain unused for general parking. Lindsay explained the decision was to keep them open for public use, such as fishing and enjoying lake views.

Councilman Mike Ross commended Lindsay for his efforts, calling the new law a “happy medium” after previously advocating for a complete ban on overnight parking. He added that the law can be adjusted if issues arise.

Photo at top: The Webb Town Board has amended a law to expand boat parking opportunities at the Old Forge Pond beginning this summer. The new rules aim to limit monopolization of limited parking spaces at the lakefront. Photo by Jamie Organski