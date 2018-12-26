FacebookTwitterInstagram Youtube
Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Top Adirondack Explorer stories of the year: No. 10

Defined painted parking spots at the Cascade/Porter/Pitchoff trail head appeared the last week in June on Rt. 73 between Lake Placid and Keene NY. New York State authorities are hoping to control the crowded trails by limiting parking at the trailheads and along the road sides. Photo by Nancie Battaglia

As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most popular online stories of 2018.

We start with the crowded High Peaks, one of the most talked about issues this year. No. 10 is the Adirondack Council’s proposal for parking permits to control numbers.

Increased numbers of hikers in the region have raised concerns about trail erosion and safety of hikers and drivers along busy Route 73. Cars park for miles along the side of the roadway.

In this story by Explorer reporter Mike Lynch, the Adirondack Council proposes parking permits for the lots along 73 with users making reservations online. The idea was floated after the State painted new lines in parking areas as a way of controlling use.

Read it here.

