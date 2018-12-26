Top Adirondack Explorer stories of the year: No. 10

As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most popular online stories of 2018.

We start with the crowded High Peaks, one of the most talked about issues this year. No. 10 is the Adirondack Council’s proposal for parking permits to control numbers.

Increased numbers of hikers in the region have raised concerns about trail erosion and safety of hikers and drivers along busy Route 73. Cars park for miles along the side of the roadway.

In this story by Explorer reporter Mike Lynch, the Adirondack Council proposes parking permits for the lots along 73 with users making reservations online. The idea was floated after the State painted new lines in parking areas as a way of controlling use.

Read it here.