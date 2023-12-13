Local climate group expands quickly

An advocacy group comprised of people older than 60 targets climate issues

By Chloe Bennett

Third Act, a climate advocacy group shaped by a network of people ages 60 and older around the country, turns 2 this week.

Founded by Vermont-based writer and activist Bill McKibben, the group rallies climate-concerned citizens to spend time and resources on the cause. A working group for Upstate New York was formed about two months ago and is reported to be the fastest-growing cluster of the nationwide initiative. It currently has about 200 members.

“We have seen some dramatic climate events this past summer, with the massive rains and flooding, poor winter ice last winter and lower amounts of snow than usual, so people want to learn more and Third Act gives them the opportunity,” said Scott Ireland, head of the Adirondack Lakes Alliance, coordinator of the working group.

Headlining an anniversary virtual meeting on Dec. 13 with all members of the organization is Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont who proposed the Green New Deal climate package in 2019 and serves on the Senate Environment and Public Works, Energy and Natural Resources and Budget Committees.

Writer and activist Bill McKibben addressed attendees at an event this summer marking Adirondack Explorer’s 25th anniversary. Photo by Mike Lynch

“It turns out there are an awful lot of older Americans unwilling to let things slide; we’re committed to protecting the planet’s climate and country’s democracy, which are tasks we didn’t anticipate in our youth but where we have the skills and energy to make a real difference,” McKibben said.

Many in the Adirondack Park are eligible for the working group. The median age in the park grew to about 46 in a short time, according to a 2019 study from Protect the Adirondacks. The rest of rural America has a median age of 37.

“The Adirondacks has a high percentage of its population over the age of 60 who are looking for ways to add meaning to their retirement years,” said Ireland, who lives in Schroon Lake.

Scott Ireland, executive director of the Adirondack Lakes Alliance and coordinator for Third Act Upstate New York. Photo courtesy of Scott Ireland

On Third Act Upstate New York’s agenda for 2024 is action to pass the New York HEAT Act, meant to align utility companies and systems with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. It would require the Public Service Commission to compose a plan to decrease fossil fuel use in buildings and other systems. Third Actors are also calling on State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to divest public pension funds from fossil fuel companies.

On Dec. 14, the group plans to find ways to disrupt proposals by Southern Tier CO2 to Clean Energy Solutions, which is offering money to landowners in Broome, Tioga, and Chemung counties to drill for gas and store carbon dioxide underground.

