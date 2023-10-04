Climate activist group seeks Adirondackers over 60 

Third Act is a climate activist organization with networks across the country. Photo by Markus Spiske via Pexels

Curtain rises on another Third Act on Thursday

By Chloe Bennett

Two years ago, writer and activist Bill McKibben started an advocacy group to rally people with the time and resources to organize against climate change. Third Act is composed of people over 60 who want to work on climate and political issues.

Now a chapter is coming to the North Country.

Third Act’s Upstate New York Working Group launches Thursday with a webinar featuring McKibben, Paul Smith’s College’s Curt Stager, the organization’s president Vanessa Arcara, Cornell University scientist Bob Howarth, poet Jane Hirshfield and Mothers Out Front organizer Alÿcia Bacon. Author and professor Robin Wall Kimmerer will attend via a recorded video.

“These working groups–which have sprung up across the nation–are turning into incredibly powerful hubs for progressive organizing,” McKibben said in an email to the Explorer. “They work on some of the nationally relevant projects around climate and democracy, but also figure out how to get involved in, or lead, lots of state-level fights.”

Bill McKibben talks to a packed house at The Wild Center in 2019. Photo by Mike Lynch

Schroon Lake-based Scott Ireland, a volunteer coordinator for the group, said he was motivated to join after witnessing this summer’s flooding and learning new information about how the Adirondacks would be affected by climate change.

“Everything connects back to climate issues,” said Ireland, who is also the executive director of the Adirondack Lakes Alliance. “So I was looking for a way to get involved.”

The organization seeks new members and plans to start specific projects soon. Ireland said Third Act projects are centered around three main clusters of issues: fossil-free financing, democracy and amplifying voices of underrepresented groups.

The new working group is just the latest in a series of launches around the country.

Stager said he plans to give a presentation on some of the climatic changes already happening in the Adirondacks and why it’s important to stay engaged in the topic of climate change.

“I think people like me who are now more aware that our time is limited also see that a lot of us have resources we didn’t have when we were younger, and now’s the time for us to use those resources for something better than just some yacht trip on a vacation cruise or something, but actually make a positive change for the better for the sake of our kids and our grandkids,” he said.

Those interested in joining the group can register at ThirdAct.org.