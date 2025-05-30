Lawmakers seek answers on wolves’ presence in New York

Sightings in NY spark legislative push for increased DNA testing

By H. Rose Schneider, Times Union Staff Writer

ALBANY — Could wolves make their comeback in New York?

It’s a question that comes up every time a large, wolfish creature is spotted on a trail cam, or a migrating wolf is killed by a hunter upstate.

“That’s the whole thing, we really don’t know,” said Kate Bartholomew, Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter chair.

A bill reintroduced in the state legislature aims to find that out, she said. The bill would require any wild canids — a group including wolves and coyotes — weighing over 50 pounds that are killed to be DNA-tested by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to determine if the animal is, in fact, a wolf.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, was first introduced by the Manhattan Democrat last year. Protect the Adirondacks Executive Director Claudia Braymer said some changes have been made since then, the most significant being that hunters or trappers who kill a potential wolf would be anonymous.

“They may not have wanted to submit the samples voluntarily,” she said. “Wolves are endangered species, so technically they would have violated the Endangered Species Act.”

The bill also no longer requires a moratorium on hunting in an area where a wolf is found, though it gives DEC discretion to “institute such measures consistent with its existing authority” to protect the animals.

Once prevalent in the northeast, wolves were extirpated from New York and much of the U.S. by 1900. But they have successfully been reintroduced in western parts of the country.

“The northeastern U.S. is one of the last regions in the U.S. to see a return of wolves,” Regan Downey, director of education at the Wolf Conservation Center in Westchester County, said. “Wolves can make it back to the Northeast.”

There is currently no evidence of a breeding wolf population in New York and a 1999 study found establishing one is unlikely, according to the DEC. In the past 20 years, only three wolves have been found in the state, the agency said. One was a captive animal that had escaped, the others were mistaken for coyotes and killed by hunters in 2001 in Saratoga County and in 2021 in Otsego County. The animal taken in 2021 was found to be endemic to the Great Lakes Region, where thousands of canids currently live.

But advocacy groups backing the bill say current data collected by the state is sporadic, dependent on DNA testing during these specific incidents.

“We have seen wolves returning to the northeast,” said Tala DiBenedetto, staff attorney with the carnivore conservation program at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Unfortunately we don’t know the wolves are here until they’re dead.”

The skull of the Cherry Valley wolf is on the left, while a coyote’s skull is on the right. Photo courtesy of DEC

Groups like the Northeast Wolf Recovery Alliance, a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups, are collecting scat in places like Maine and the Adirondacks to check DNA, said Nadia Steinzor, northeast carnivore advocate for the Rewilding Institute, one of the participating groups. According to the DEC, the public is asked to send reports and photo evidence of wolves to their Bureau of Wildlife, and hunters are advised to contact DEC before killing canids over 4.5 feet long and over 50 pounds.

The other issue, advocates say, is that wolves may be easily mistaken for coyotes. A 2013 study found northeastern coyotes — widely believed to have arrived as a new species only a few decades after wolves were driven out — have a significant amount of wolf and even dog DNA.

“Eastern coyotes are much, much larger than their western cousins,” Steinzor said. “They tend to be bigger and bulkier, and also wolfier.”

The bill would require the DEC to regularly submit a report on the status of wolves in the state, as well as update hunting and trapping education, reporting requirements and how to distinguish a wolf from a coyote. The DEC said it does offer identification tips, which are listed on its website.

Braymer said the legislation will be discussed on the state Assembly floor Wednesday. She’s hopeful it will move forward this year.

Photo at top: A taxidermist mounted the Cherry Valley wolf for the New York State Museum. Photo courtesy of New York State Museum