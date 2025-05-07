Night of APA staff socializing ends with top lawyer removed from Saranac Lake bar 

Adirondack Park Agency’s second-ranking attorney resigns after nearly 20 years in latest staff departure

By Zachary Matson

Within hours of an Adirondack Park Agency staff social event at a Saranac Lake bowling alley on Thursday night, Damion Stodola, the agency’s top attorney, was removed from a nearby bar after he was involved in a physical altercation with another patron, according to witnesses and complaints filed with APA.

The scuffle took place at the Waterhole on Main Street in front of multiple agency staff members. Witnesses described Stodola and the other man briefly grappling and wrestling on the bar’s dance floor until they were pulled apart and escorted out by bar staff.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

At least two workplace violence incident reports were filed with Adirondack Park Agency management describing the fight and naming Stodola as a participant. An APA staffer, who requested anonymity out of fear of professional retaliation, called the incident an “embarrassment” for the agency.

The Waterhole management confirmed the altercation took place and said in a statement the venue “has a zero-tolerance policy for violence of any kind” and that it had worked for the past decade to build a “positive reputation as a community-focused venue.”

The statement said “all individuals involved were promptly removed from the premises.”

The incident comes as APA officials face questions about the workplace environment after 20 union members anonymously signed a letter accusing Executive Director Barbara Rice and other management of cultivating a “culture of fear” that included “bullying, hurtful conflicts, and general abusive behavior.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Organized by a staff “fun committee,” the bowling event aimed to bring APA staff and their families together in a social setting. Some APA staffers ended up at the Waterhole later in the evening for a summer-season concert series.

Adirondack Park Agency Executive Director Barbara Rice, Chair John Ernst and Counsel Damion Stodola, at an APA meeting on March 13 in Ray Brook. Photo by Eric Teed

Turnover in agency legal staff

The agency recently has been marked by staff turnover among key positions in the agency’s legal department. Stodola replaced former counsel Chris Cooper, who left in 2023. Sarah Reynolds, Stodola’s No. 2 and the lawyer with the most experience at the agency, served her last day Friday. Reynolds, who had worked as associate counsel and previously served as the agency’s interim counsel, resigned after nearly 20 years with APA.

Reynolds took a job with the Lake Placid-based law firm Norfolk Beier, which often represents permit applicants before APA. Reynolds declined to comment on her resignation.

“Sarah was responsible for guiding applicants, employees and board members through the review process for the most complex subdivision and development proposals presented to the agency,” according to the law firm’s announcement of Reynolds’ hiring.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Reynolds’ departure from APA leaves apparent vacancies within the agency’s legal division. Rice at the agency’s March meeting announced the hiring of a new associate attorney, Rob Vanderbles, who had worked at the Department of State. As associate attorney, Vanderbles was hired to oversee the agency’s two senior attorneys. But he has also since left APA.

Stodola, who previously worked as a lawyer at the New York City Commission on Human Rights, took over as APA counsel in February 2024. He provides legal advice to Rice, the APA board and is the agency’s liaison to lawyers in other parts of state government. The agency deals with numerous permitting issues involving the APA Act and agency regulations, classifies state land in the Adirondack Forest Preserve and confronts a steady stream of lawsuits targeting its decisions.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Stodola declined to comment about the altercation last week and referred questions to the agency’s communications staff.

Keith McKeever, APA director of public information, declined to comment about the altercation at the bar. He noted that Reynolds’ associate counsel position has been posted and that another legal position would be posted soon.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Sarah Reynolds, associate counsel of the Adirondack Park Agency, at the November 2023 meeting in Ray Brook. Reynolds, who had worked as associate counsel and previously served as the agency’s interim counsel, resigned after nearly 20 years with APA. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Addressing ongoing workplace concerns

Rice acknowledged during the March board meeting that she is working with the state Office of Employee Relations (OER) to address complaints from agency staffers; she said she would keep the APA board apprised. The state Inspector General’s office has also been examining the Adirondack Park Agency for more than a year.

“I want to make it very clear that we do not tolerate any type of bullying, intimidation or any other toxic behavior, and I’m committed to ensuring that everyone has a safe, respectful, harassment-free environment where they can do their best work,” Rice said during the agency’s last board meeting.

Photo at top: Adirondack Park Agency Counsel Damion Stodola at an agency meeting in Ray Brook on March 13, 2025. Photo by Eric Teed