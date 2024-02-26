Inspector General sends agents to Adirondack Park Agency

Inspector General’s Office received a letter concerning “corruption” in September, according to state data

By Gwendolyn Craig

The New York Inspector General’s Office dispatched multiple agents to the Adirondack Park Agency’s headquarters in Ray Brook last week, the Adirondack Explorer has learned, but it is unclear for what purpose.

The Inspector General received a letter concerning the APA and “corruption” in September, according to state data.

John Ernst, chairman of the APA, said he was aware of the visit but told the Explorer he didn’t know what prompted it. He referred questions to APA spokesman Keith McKeever.

“Such matters, if any, are conducted confidentially,” McKeever said, “and the Adirondack Park Agency can neither confirm nor deny the details of the information requested.”

A representative of the New York State Public Employees Federation confirmed that the Inspector General’s Office was interviewing people recently at Ray Brook.

The Inspector General’s Office also did not respond to the Explorer’s request for comment Monday morning, nor did Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The APA is one of the smallest state agencies, with a full-time staff of 54. It has some vacancies including its top counsel, who resigned last year. Associate Counsel Sarah Reynolds has been taking lead in the interim. The agency was created in 1971 and oversees long-range planning for the 6-million-acre mix of public and private lands that make up the Adirondack Park. It has an 11-member board that generally meets monthly.

The Office of the Inspector General is responsible for investigating “complaints concerning allegations of corruption, fraud, criminal activity, conflicts of interest or abuse” in all state agencies and departments,” according to its website. “The Inspector General provides procurement and contract management monitoring, and investigates allegations of fraud and abuse.”

The Inspector General’s Office raided the APA in 2005 after it was discovered former APA Executive Director Daniel Fitts had what was described as inappropriate or pornographic images on his work computer, as did four other APA employees. Fitts resigned soon after.

Top photo: The Adirondack Park Agency’s headquarters are in Ray Brook. The agency is studying a potential relocation to downtown Saranac Lake. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig