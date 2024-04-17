Artillery testing in Adirondacks on hold as Army pulls out

U.S. Army halts plan to cannon test-fires at former missile silo site in Lewis. Applicant files appeal to park agency in response to 5th incomplete application notice.

By Gwendolyn Craig

The U.S. Army issued a stop-work order last year to test-fire its cannons in the Adirondacks. But the national security consulting firm attempting to conduct the project is still appealing its fifth notice of incomplete application from the Adirondack Park Agency.

Michael Hopmeier, president and principal investigator for Unconventional Concepts Inc., said the Army is not his business’s only customer for this kind of work. He believes the APA has pre-determined to disapprove his application, which he first submitted in November 2021, according to his appeal. The agency’s fifth notice came in January.

The original proposal involved testing cannons made at Benét Laboratories in Watervliet in the area of Hale Hill Lane in the town of Lewis. They would be fired into a pile of sand with privately owned Big Church Mountain used as a backstop. A later proposal said the company would fire howitzers. The project was to look at the internal ballistics of such munitions to help determine ways to make them lighter, more efficient and less expensive.

A spokesman for the Army told the Explorer in August 2022 that the “Watervliet Arsenal footprint does not provide the necessary capacity to host such a ballistic testing facility.” But in February 2023, the Army issued a stop-work order on the project.

“The Army has determined that it currently possesses sufficient test range capacity to meet its artillery testing needs for now and the future,” the spokesperson said on April 10.

Hopmeier said he’s aware of the Army’s stop-work order, which he attributed to “internal issues that the Army needed to work through, which led to them halting their project. However, the Army is not UCI’s only customer for this capability, and that specific project changes nothing regarding UCI’s capabilities or interests. We are a commercial entity that wishes to pursue lawful projects to support our nation’s national security and the freedom its citizens enjoy; we just happen to have private property that is inside the Adirondack Park.”

The appeal process

It has been more than seven years since the Adirondack Park Agency, which oversees public and private development in the approximately 6-million-acre park, considered an appeal for a notice of incomplete application.

Keith McKeever, communications director for the agency, said the last appeal was in November 2016 over a permit to LS Marina, a boat services operation on Lower Saranac Lake. In that case, the board voted to uphold the notice of incomplete application.

McKeever did not respond to the Explorer’s inquiry about whether the Army’s stop-work order would have any effect on the appeal process. In past communications McKeever said the appeal would likely come before the APA board at its monthly meeting in May.

The project’s scope

Hopmeier owns a former Atlas F nuclear missile silo in Lewis, where he has been doing indoors ballistics tests of smaller munitions.

His outdoor plans, he said, would generate 7.5 seconds of sound over the five years he proposes to conduct tests. The proposal included an average of 30 shots per year, with a maximum of 10 shots per month. The company would not fire the cannons on weekends, holidays or between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 a.m., according to the appeal.

The noise level would be less than what is generated at the nearby NYCO Minerals mining operation (purchased by Imerys), Hopmeier said. Those lands are zoned specifically in the park for industrial use.

James Pulsifer, the closest resident to the proposed firing range, owns and leases the land to Hopemeier. Five sets of nearby neighbors, however, have written the APA concerned about the project.

Hopmeier and his attorney Matthew Norfolk filed an appeal of the agency’s notice of incomplete application on Feb. 29.

Legal Tug-of-War

The APA keeps asking for the same things, Hopmeier said. “It’s the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome,” he said.

Hopmeier has provided studies on sound and data to the APA, but in the latest notice of incomplete application, the agency “made absurd and unreasonable requests that they have no technical rationale” for, he said. For example, Hopmeier pointed to the agency’s latest request asking him to test the military equipment somewhere else first.

In the appeal, Norfolk called that “overly burdensome” and “untimely” with a cost that “is prohibitively high and inappropriate.”

The test site is within a few miles of the Taylor Pond Wild Forest and Jay Mountain Wilderness, constitutionally protected forest preserve lands. At one of the sound test sites in the wild forest area, the project was expected to cause a sound level of 127 decibels, Hopmeier said. About 125 decibels is the level where pain begins, according to Yale Environmental Health and Safety, but is less than a jet engine. The APA noted the sound level was “unacceptable at that location,” Hopmeier said.

Hopmeier found that “alarming,” considering the decibel levels of hunting rifles can exceed that. He suggested that the APA could take another step and prohibit hunting in the Adirondacks.

“Someone suspicious might think they want to delay the application process until UCI abandons or withdraws its application,” Hopmeier said.

Top photo: The missile silo site in Lewis. Photo by Tom French

