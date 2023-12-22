State releases initial findings from battery fire safety group

Recommendations and inspections of energy storage facilities to come in 2024

By Gwendolyn Craig

Toxic pollution from battery system fires does not appear to significantly spread off-site and “shows no notable lasting impacts on the health or safety of first responders,” Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday. The initial findings are part of an Inter-Agency Fire Safety Working Group the Democratic governor convened in August following multiple battery fires this year and amid her push to encourage installation of alternative energy systems.

The group is expected to release draft recommendations for battery system assessments and fire code reviews for public comment in the first quarter of 2024, according to a release. The working group is also negotiating with battery manufacturers and utility companies to review the root causes of the fires. And inspections of all operational battery systems over 300 kilowatts are underway and expected to be finished by the second quarter of 2024.

Adirondack Park residents have been interested in the working group’s findings because a 20-megawatt battery storage facility, also referred to as the Adirondack Central Microgrid, was proposed in the hamlet of Raquette Lake in the town of Long Lake. National Grid had contracted the project with Rev Renewables in 2018 to address frequent power outages in the area. The state has also championed the storage system technology as “a critical component to achieving a reliable, zero-emissions grid,” according to a news release.

New York’s Inter-Agency Fire Safety Working Group will inspect battery storage facilities for safety. Graphic by Chloe Bennett

But the community has largely come out against the technology, concerned about fires, pollution and noise. Raquette Lake Fire Chief Mark Bird had told the Explorer he was concerned about managing a battery fire with his approximately 20 volunteers. Battery fires happened across the state this summer in Jefferson, Orange and Suffolk counties.

The town of Long Lake passed a year-long moratorium in August on such battery system applications shortly after a battery fire in the town of Lyme, about 90 miles west of the Adirondack Park.

Hochul convened her working group around then, too. It included members of the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Department of Public Service and Department of State. They gathered information on air, soil and water monitoring at the various fire sites.

“New York State is grateful to the first responders who were on the scene at these fires, and we are taking this opportunity to ensure they can continue to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Hochul said in a news release. “As we continue to advance New York’s clean energy transition, maintaining this safety is of the utmost importance. Thankfully, the Working Group’s analysis shows no notable lasting impacts on the health or safety of the first responders or the communities they serve.”

Jared Paventi, spokesman for National Grid, said the company “appreciates the transparency of the committee in sharing these initial findings while continuing their work. We look forward to reviewing the draft report when it’s released.”

William Acker, executive director of the New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST), said he was pleased with the initial findings.

“Energy storage technologies are critical to ensuring a reliable, cost-effective and emissions-free electric grid and have been safely deployed across the state and globally,” Acker said. “NY-BEST and our members are committed to ensuring the continued safe deployment of energy storage in New York State and we look forward to working with the State to implement the Working Group’s forthcoming recommendations.”

A nonprofit formed in October “to preserve, protect, and enhance the environmental integrity of Raquette Lake and its watershed for all humans, wildlife, and the surrounding ecosystem” Protect Raquette Lake, remains concerned about such a project in the hamlet. Vice Chair Melissa Wilde said their concerns besides fire safety include noise and light pollution and “the environmental destruction required to build such a facility.”

People protest the battery storage facility installation in Raquette Lake. Photo by Lynn Coffey

Wilde thought the governor’s working group should have reached out to Protect Raquette Lake and other concerned members of the public as part of its investigation, and offered to host the working group in the Adirondacks.

“We are not satisfied at all with this report. Fire safety in the Adirondack Park is very different from other areas of the state.” Melissa Wilde, Vice Chair of Protect Raquette Lake

The Adirondack Park Agency, which oversees public and private development in the park, announced in November it was developing an energy storage application to address fire and safety concerns when such a project falls within its jurisdiction. The Raquette Lake project is currently not within the APA’s jurisdiction because it is within a hamlet, a zoning classification where development is encouraged. It so far has no other jurisdictional triggers, such as wetlands or a height over 40 feet.

Wilde said she hoped the APA would close that loophole, which “was largely why such a problematic facility was ever proposed for the pristine and historic hamlet.”

Top photo: These battery modules, supplied by the battery company BYD, show a similar-sized project to the one proposed in the hamlet of Raquette Lake. Photo courtesy of BYD