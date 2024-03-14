Snowmobile club upset over rail trail paving

Group files complaint with DEC over lost use on paved sections of Adirondack Rail Trail

A snowmobile organization is complaining about the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s paving part of the Adirondack Rail Trail.

In a December letter to the DEC, the Lake Placid Snowmobile Club and its attorney, Matthew Norfolk, denounced the decision to pave sections of the trail instead of continuing with what they said was the expected plan of using crushed stone.

The letter, written on behalf of Jim McCulley, president of the snowmobile club, was also sent to Barbara Rice, executive director of the Adirondack Park Agency. The club currently has around 130 members, according to McCulley.

Pavement along 2.6 miles of the rail trail in Saranac Lake can cause snow to melt more quickly than on other surfaces, the letter states, potentially damaging snowmobiles riding on the corridor. Cross-country skiers could also be affected, it states. The club requests the agencies either remove the pavement or install snowmaking machines to boost snowpack.

The club also presented the idea of hauling snow to the paved miles, which it would partially take responsibility for.

“Snowmobilers and cross-country skiers alike now find themselves surely losing use of the trail for weeks at a time due to the lack of snow caused by the pavement,” the letter states. “Additionally, during the summer, the pavement will absorb the sun’s heat creating a hot surface for bicyclists and pedestrians and their pets.”

Map of the Adirondack Rail Trail courtesy of the state Department of Environmental Conservation

How the decision was made

The DEC in an email said the decision to pave the surface was made with consideration of heavily used road intersections between Fowler’s Crossing on Route 86, about 5 miles west of Lake Placid, and the village of Saranac Lake. A unit management plan amendment from 2020 describes the possible paving.

“Asphalt pavement will be utilized in segment(s) of the TLLP as determined prudent and feasible during engineering design, especially within certain areas of the villages (at the Saranac Lake Depot, and trail segments between Broadway and Cedar Street for example),” the amendment reads. “Asphalt surfacing is recommended to better fit the adjacent character and to maintain a neat and tidy appearance. Pervious asphalt or concrete may be used, if feasible.”

McCulley said he has spoken with the DEC and is planning to send a formal letter to the Adirondack Park Agency as well. Although the unit management plan mentions paving, he said the location and length of the pavement were not brought up in stakeholder meetings.

“I was a founding member of (the Adirondack Rail Trail Association). There was never any indication that there was going to be any paving done,” he said.

Photo at top: The Adirondack Rail Trail in February. Photo by Chloe Bennett