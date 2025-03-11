Snowmobiler suffers severe injuries; overdue hikers found at Johns Brook Lodge

From NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s weekly forest ranger report:

Town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County

Snowmobile Accident: On March 4 at 11:30 a.m., Hamilton County received a 911 call about an unconscious snowmobiler on Indian Lake. Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Newell arrive first at the scene, followed by Forest Ranger Milano and an Indian Lake Paramedic. The 55-year-old from Hillsdale had hit an ice heave while snowmobiling and travelled approximately 150 feet in the air on the vehicle before being ejected and travelling another nearly 150 feet after bouncing off the ice a couple of times. The subject suffered a traumatic brain injury and injured his left arm. First responders and bystanders wrapped the snowmobiler in a hypo wrap and transported him in a snow ambulance. Indian Lake Fire and EMS carried the subject to a Life Net helicopter, which flew him to the hospital. Resources were clear at 1 p.m.

Town of Keene, Essex County

Wilderness Search: On March 8 at 4 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from the family members of two overdue hikers. The last known location for the 25- and 30-year-olds was the summit of Upper Wolfjaw Mountain. The pair from Queensbury had left an itinerary with their family members with instructions not to worry until 3 a.m. The pair were planning to complete five peaks of the Lower Great Range. Wolfjaw was their fourth peak undertaken with strong winds, whiteout conditions, and temperatures as low as –40 degrees with the windchill in higher elevations. At 6:30 a.m., Forest Ranger Lewis located the hikers’ vehicle at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve parking lot. Rangers hiked the Wedgebrook Trail and A.W. trail. As they were about to hike the south side trail of Johns Brook Valley at 10 a.m., Johns Brook Lodge called to report the two hikers were at the lodge and in good condition. The hikers had lost the trail and could only find the trail to Johns Brook Valley. They encountered other hikers in the morning who told them about the lodge. Rangers explained how the hikers could get to the Garden parking lot and at 12:30 p.m., the pair met up with Rangers and family.

The pair had multiple electronic devices for navigation, but the batteries all died. Rangers encourage hikers to always travel with a map and a compass.

Top photo: Indian Lake snowmobile accident. Photo provided by DEC.

