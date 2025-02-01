Technology in the backcountry

Using a global positioning system receiver – GPSR – makes it easier to get back safely

By Neil Woodworth

My wife and I enjoy hiking off trail in the Five Ponds Wilderness just out the back door from our home in the northwest Adirondacks. For our bushwhacking adventures, we use a paper topographic map, a compass and a handheld global positioning system receiver (GPSR). Let me tell you about the equipment and methods that help us in backcountry navigation.

I am motivated by safety concerns: Holly and I were hiking off-trail in a remote part of Five Ponds. I injured my back on a steep descent. We used the Garmin GPS handheld and the Suunto compass to take a more direct route back to our campsite, saving several miles and a lot of painful walking. I was able to hike home after a night of rest.

Handheld navigation devices & their specs

We use a couple of devices with a retail cost that runs from $565 to $665.

One device is a $65 Suunto baseplate compass with the magnetic needle inside a liquid filled capsule. The compass can be adjusted using a small brass key to set the 13-degree difference between magnetic and true north in our part of the Adirondack Park.

Centering the red compass needle between the two fluorescent marks on the compass ensures that the compass’ direction of travel works with our GPS or handheld receiver, which costs $500 to $600. I recommend customized United States Geological Survey topographic maps from MyTopo that can be ordered for a specified area on waterproof and foldable paper. I highly recommend the book “Be Expert with Map and Compass” by Bjorn Kjellstrom.

Many hikers navigate with applications like Gaia GPS and All Trails on their smartphones. I do not recommend this.

Cellular phones are too fragile for backcountry travel, especially in wet and cold weather. Cell phone batteries quickly drain compared to the battery life of a dedicated Garmin handheld GPSR unit.

Cell phone batteries are designed for temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The battery duration drops quickly as the temperature drops. My recommendation for a GPSR is the Garmin GPSMAP 67 (I). Its internal battery has a duration of 130 to 165 hours depending on how you use it.

You can transfer All Trails or GAIA routes to your Garmin GPS receiver using Garmin Connect. I prefer a handheld GPSR over a GPS watch because of the significantly larger screen to view maps in the field and the abundant choice of navigation features. The user manuals for these devices are freely available online and I recommend reading them before purchasing.

The 67 (I) has a bright 3-inch diagonal color screen to view digital maps. The 67 (I) can access GPS and European Galileo systems for very accurate positioning, often within 6 feet. Its ability to use multi-band signals ensures this accuracy even under the heavy summer foliage of the Adirondacks.

The Garmin 67 (I) GPS receiver has an electronic compass that correctly shows your direction of travel even when you are stationary.

The 67 (I) has a shielded SOS button which uses Garmin’s Iridium satellite network and InReach messaging service to communicate with search-and-rescue personnel and family by text or e-mail. There is a monthly $15 charge for InReach messaging service. You can choose the subscription that best meets your needs.

The 67 (I) is sold with Garmin TopoActive maps. It has the ability to download other topographic maps using a subscription service. I find that the Topoactive maps lack enough detail for backcountry off-trail use.

However, I have been able to use Garmin’s custom map feature to put US Geological Survey quadrangle maps on the 67(I). I have used the website GPSFileDepot to download MyTrails software, which displays state marked trails in New York on my GPSR. I use digital mapping software programs such as Topofusion or ExpertGPS to place scaleable USGS maps on my 67.

I use the map manager menu to display the USGS topographic map as the base map with marked hiking trails superimposed on the 67 (I). You can use ExpertGPS to create waypoints (electronic bread crumbs) to create a route and then transfer these waypoints to the GPSR. After your adventure, you can transfer your actual track from the GPS receiver to view on your computer. You can even draw a route on ExpertGPS and transfer it or a series of waypoints to your GPSR to follow in the field.

Typically, I create a route using a series of waypoints. I navigate from waypoint to waypoint in the field. Usually, Holly hikes in front using the compass. I give her the course in degrees, she selects an aiming point and walks until we reach that waypoint. We repeat the process until we reach the destination. Typically, the route uses trails whenever possible. Off trail, our route doglegs around water bodies, cliffs and wetlands.

Garmin’s SOS function is a distress message to search-and-rescue professionals that summons help and gives your exact location. The Garmin SOS uses Garmin’s Iridium satellites, so it does not depend on cellular coverage or wifi. You can send a text message to give rescuers details on your emergency.

Top photo: Neil Woodworth checks on his location with his handheld positioning device. Photo by Neil Woodworth.