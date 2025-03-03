Route 56 sinkhole closes road between Tupper Lake, Canton

Route 56 between Canton and Tupper Lake will be closed until the end of March

By Emily Russell, NCPR

A sinkhole about 6 feet in diameter opened up over the weekend on the main route between Tupper Lake and Canton.

According to the state’s 511NY road closures website, the sinkhole is in Colton, between Stark Rd. and Sevey Rd.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Route 56 is the main road connecting the Canton-Potsdam area to Tupper Lake.

It was closed in both directions on Sunday and is expected to remain closed to all traffic for nearly four weeks, until March 29.

An alternative route connecting Canton to Tupper Lake on Route 27 through Degrasse adds about 15 minutes to the drive.