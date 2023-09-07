Stranded Hudson River rafters rescued via rail bikes

DEC photo

By Tim Rowland

In what appears to be an Adirondack first, 13 Hudson River rafters who had become stranded were rescued late Labor Day evening by four North Creek rail bikes. Rail bikes are small recreational carts whose riders propel them with pedals along unused train tracks.

Revolution Rail, which runs recreational rail bikes at multiple locations, was notified by the North Creek fire department on the night of Sept. 4 that a party of rafters was out after dark on the northeast shore of the Hudson with no easy way back to civilization.

Rev Rail senior guide Jaxon Roblee said the rafters, from an outings club of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, had mistimed the planned release of water from an upstream dam — a phenomenon known as “missing the bubble” — and become snagged in shallow water.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, after becoming stuck the group set out on foot along the riverbank to find help. Their route south, however, was effectively blocked by the Boreas River entering the Hudson — the rivers are shallow in late summer, but still treacherous to cross after dark.

There are no roads in the immediate area, but the tracks of the old Saratoga and North Creek Railway parallel the Hudson heading upstream before crossing the river on a trestle and following the Boreas River toward Tahawus.

Roblee and senior guide Noah Pooler pedaled three and a half miles north, towing three other rail bikes. When they crossed the trestle they noticed lights down below, where the DEC had just arrived on the scene.

Pooler said the possibility of using rail bikes as vehicles to extract people who had been injured or become lost in the wilderness had been considered, but this was the first time the idea had been put into practice.

Rafters told the guides they had been hiking for about six hours before being found just after midnight. “The first couple we came across were distraught, but by the end they were laughing and happy to get out of there,” Roblee said.

Rev Rail partner Ed LaScala said the company was pleased to be able to offer its services. “We want to be good stewards of that track, and we were happy to be a help,” he said. “Everyone got out in good shape.”

Revolution Rail purchased the 30-mile spur from North Creek to Tahawus at a bankruptcy court auction in late 2022, with plans to bring more recreational opportunities to the region. RevRail partner Rob Harte said those plans are still in place.

Rev Rail is keeping the line open for freight in accordance with the court settlement, but if no freight traffic materializes, the corridor could be converted into a four-season recreational trail.





