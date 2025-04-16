Old Forge ramps up efforts to protect wildlife from harassment

People who feed or harass wildlife in town of Webb could face fines as high as $1,500 per offense

By Jamie Organski

Residents and visitors to Old Forge and surrounding communities in the town of Webb could face stiff fines if caught feeding or harassing bears and other wildlife under a local law adopted by the board on April 8.

The law, inspired by a spate of incidents last summer that resulted in the killing of three bears by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, forbids the feeding and harassment of wild animals such as bears, coyotes, deer, foxes, groundhogs, opossums, raccoons, skunks, waterfowl, and nuisance birds other than songbirds or hummingbirds.

Last year’s incidents involved people following a family of black bears to capture photos and videos on cell phones. They threw apples and beer bottles at bears in trees. In the end, a mother and two cubs were identified as nuisance bears and euthanized by DEC in Old Forge. The controversy sparked outrage among residents and visitors who questioned whether the decision was warranted.

This new law, town leaders say, will protect residents, visitors and wild animals alike. Feeding of wild animals is disruptive to the natural feeding habits of the animals, creating a dependency on humans.

Anyone over the age of 16 found in violation will be issued a fine between $1,000 and $1,500 for each offense.

In addition to forbidding people to feed wild animals, the law cracks down on those who knowingly store garbage, food or substances that could attract wild animals.

One of many signs posted throughout the town of Webb, urging people to refrain from feeding wild animals. Photo by Jamie Organski.

Janice O’Connor asked whether such a law was necessary since state laws forbidding feeding of wild animals already exist.

Under New York state law, feeding bears becomes unlawful after a written warning has been issued. Penalties include up to 15 days imprisonment and/or a fine of no more than $250.

Councilman Tom Greco said the board considered input from Andrew MacDuff of NYS DEC who suggested limiting the scope to address primary issues, most notably interactions with bears, deer, and geese.

Webb Councilman Mike Ross agreed, stating the main focus is to make people aware that feeding wild animals, including occasions where people feed deer right in the road, is wrong.

Town of Webb Police Chief Jason Mulcahy clarified that harassment would be anything that would take a wild animal out of its normal course, so scaring away a bear walking up to somebody’s back door would not be considered harassment in that case.

The new law excludes those who feed birds in their backyards, which is permitted between Oct. 1 and April 30, as well as rehabilitators, veterinarians, licensed hunters and trappers and any agent of the Town of Webb, Herkimer County or New York State authorized to implement an alternative control method or wildlife research set forth in any approved wild animal management plan. The law may be enforced by multiple agencies, including the Town of Webb Police Department, Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, New York State Forest Rangers, or New York State Police. State law supersedes this local law, according to Mulcahy.

Anyone who witnesses an act in violation of the new law is asked to call the Town of Webb Police Department at (315) 369-6515.

Educating the public A group of residents is spearheading an effort to get the public on board with preventing future wildlife deaths as a result of human interaction. B.E.A.R.S (Bear Education and Rehabilitation Services) an initiative created by Don Andrews, Kelly Hunkins and Kurt Gardner, a former Webb Councilman. Andrews said the trio drafted an informational poster to help educate the public about the dangers of feeding, approaching and harassing wildlife. The poster depicts a mother bear and cubs with angel wings with the slogan “keep our wildlife wild,” asking people to take the pledge to help protect Adirondack wildlife from being euthanized due to human conflict. If accepted by the town, the group intends to post signs in campsites, motels, hotels, restaurants and places of business around the town of Webb. Those who agree to take the pledge will be rewarded with a patch or sticker, Andrews said. The group has secured the domain www.keepourwildlifewild.com. They talked with people at the state Department of Environmental Conservation about the B.E.A.R.S. initiative and they hope to receive feedback by the end of April or beginning of May.

Photo at top: The mother bear and her cubs on Aug. 8, 2024, three days before they were shot, attempting to get into the trash of Keyes Pancake House in Old Forge. Screen capture from video by John Koslosky