The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Donate

search and rescue

Missing senior with dementia found unharmed in North Hudson

By Adirondack Explorer

March 25, 2025

Explore More: Department of Environmental Conservation, Essex County, forest rangers, North Hudson

From NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s weekly forest ranger report:

Town of North Hudson 

Essex County, Wilderness Search: On March 18 at 12:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Quinn responded to a report of a missing person with dementia. Cell phone coordinates placed the missing 79-year-old from Schuylerville on a seasonal portion of Johnson Pond Road in the Hammond Pond Wild Forest. At 1:30 p.m., Ranger Quinn, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) McCarthy and Nicols, and New York State Police (NYSP) personnel located the subject approximately one mile down the seasonal unplowed road. He was inside his vehicle unharmed, but the vehicle was stuck in a ditch. The North Hudson Fire Department transported the subject via UTV to NYSP to provide a courtesy ride back home. Resources were clear at 4 p.m. 

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NYAdirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.


Rangers brought a new stove to the Lake Colden Outpost. Photo provided by the DEC.

search and rescue

Hikers with frozen feet call for help

By Adirondack Explorer
March 18, 2025

Forest rangers also search for a wanted man

Indian Lake snowmobile accident. Photo provided by DEC.

search and rescue

Snowmobiler suffers severe injuries; overdue hikers found at Johns Brook Lodge

By Adirondack Explorer
March 11, 2025

Snowmobiler critically injured on Indian Lake; rangers assist two lost hikers in dangerous winter conditions.

Stuck snowmobile in Indian Lake. Photo provided by the DEC.

search and rescue

Missing snowmobiler found; NYS police, rangers assist with Vermont plane crash

By Adirondack Explorer
March 4, 2025

Two snowmobile incidents in Hamilton County, including a crash and a missing rider, ensuring quick rescues by Rangers.

Rangers conduct snowmobile accident response training. Photo provided by NYS DEC.

search and rescue

One injured in Inlet snowmobile accident

By Adirondack Explorer
February 25, 2025

Forest rangers also participate in snowmobile accident response training

Dan Spada, John Rosenthal, and Dave Phillips are pictured skating across a blue and icy Lake Champlain off Fort Ticonderoga in helmets, vests and other gear.

search and rescue

Tips for staying safe on frozen waters in the Adirondacks

By Rick Karlin
February 20, 2025

Forest rangers, firefighters offer ice safety advice

Phelps Mountain hoist rescue. Photo provided by the NYS DEC.

search and rescue

DEC rangers rescue hiker on Phelps, call for helicopter transport

By Adirondack Explorer
February 19, 2025

A helicopter rescue on Phelps with a transfer to local hospital. Plus: another rail trail snowmobile accident

Snowmobile check at the Adirondack Rail Trail. Photo provided by NYS DEC

search and rescue

Grace Peak rescue takes place in sub-zero temps

By Adirondack Explorer
February 11, 2025

Plus: A hiker collapsed on Wolf Pond trail outside Newcomb

ski mountain with a chair lift

search and rescue

Updated: Capital region attorney died Saturday at Gore Mountain

By Times Union
February 9, 2025

Kevin Colwell, the founder and CEO of the Colwell Law Group in the Capital Region, was killed in a skiing incident this weekend.

Share this article

More to Explore

Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondack Explorer is a nonprofit magazine covering the Adirondack Park's environment, recreation and communities.

View all articles by this author

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *