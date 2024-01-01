2023 Explored: Looking ahead

12 things we’ll be looking at in 2024

The Explorer’s 2023 journalism provides a springboard for the work of 2024. Here are questions and topics to expect to be addressed in stories published in the next 12 months.

1. The eclipse

The April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse will be on display and much of the Adirondacks will be in the path of totality. Event planners predict a rush of viewers to the region. Check out our ongoing coverage here.

2. AMR/hiking permits

The Adirondack Mountain Reserve permitting system for some of the park’s most popular trails and peaks is under study and updates will be produced.

3. Forest ranger staffing

The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s management of its ranger force is a matter of public interest.

4. Road salt recommendations implementation

Pilot programs and funding for the ideas on how to cut back on salting are under scrutiny.

5. Land acquisitions and UMPs

Plans to complete overdue unit management plans and to update the state’s open space plan will provide copy for several stories.

6. SCALE survey

What lakes will be examined in the next go-around in the Survey of Climate Change in Adirondack Lake Ecosystems?

7. State climate assessments

Is the state making gains on its goals to mitigate climate change and how is that manifested in the Adirondacks?

8. Raquette Lake battery project

Will National Grid’s plan to assure electricity in the Long Lake area happen, or will it be defeated by residents fearful of lithium batteries to store electricity, and what are the ramifications either way?

9. Infrastructure projects

Will the Adirondack Park get an infusion of financial help to afford replacing and upgrading dams, treatment plants, water systems and other needs from the grant programs, state’s bond act, economic development funds and federal monies?

10. Jobs

Are employers having any luck filling jobs and retaining employees?

11. Diversity

How is the Adirondacks adapting to a shifting population and welcoming people of diverse backgrounds?

12. Wildlife movements

How and why are the park’s animal and plant populations changing?

